Virtus Diversified REIT Announces NAV Increase and Signals Robust Growth Outlook

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager of Virtus Diversified REIT (VREIT) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its continued positive financial performance with a significant increase in Net Asset Value Per Unit (NAVPU).

VREIT’s NAVPU valuation rose to $10.70 per unit, representing a 1.61 percent increase from the previous valuation. This further solidifies VREIT's strong market position and commitment to delivering value to investors. The adjustment brings the total NAVPU from $9.98 at the start of 2024 to $10.70, an increase of 7.21 percent.

Aurelio Baglione, CEO of Virtus commented, "We have been steadfast in our approach to real estate acquisition this year, which has continued to yield exceptional results. This latest NAVPU increase reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio, as well as our team's ability to target properties and execute our mission effectively, in any market conditions."

Josh Will, EVP of Virtus, added, "We're excited about the future of Virtus Diversified REIT. Our impressive pipeline of potential acquisitions for the coming quarters, coupled with our solid tenant base, positions us well for predictable revenue and continued equity growth in both the short and long term."

The REIT attributes its growth to several factors, including:

Patience and discretion in real estate markets

Successful integration of recent strategic acquisitions

Improved occupancy rates across the portfolio

Effective lease renewals with key tenants

Implementation of operational efficiencies across properties



Virtus Diversified REIT remains committed to its strategy of acquiring and managing a diverse range of retail, commercial, senior living, and multi-unit residential properties across Canada and the United States.

For more information about Virtus Diversified REIT and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vreit.ca.

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring quality properties in strong secondary and tertiary markets across Canada and the United States. The company’s goal is to build a strong and stable commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential portfolio, enhancing overall portfolio incomes by diversifying the tenant base and geographic diversity. The long-term goal is to maximize the unit value with ongoing management through future acquisitions, repositioning, and competitive financing.

Some of Virtus Diversified REIT’s anchor tenants include companies such as Walmart, TD Bank, Crown Corporation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, The Brick, No Frills, and Dollarama.

