Freight Technologies Announces Commercial Launch of Fleet Rocket

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced the launch of Fleet Rocket, a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Fleet Rocket is specifically designed to empower businesses to simplify the complexities of both domestic and cross-border logistics and optimize supply chain management across the USMCA region.

Driving Cross-Border Success

With more and more companies shifting North American operations to nearshoring models, Fleet Rocket offers tools tailored to the unique challenges of freight management in the USMCA region.

Nearshoring and Mexico Freight Optimization: Purpose-built tools to streamline Mexico freight and trade operations within the USMCA corridor

Purpose-built tools to streamline Mexico freight and trade operations within the USMCA corridor Cross-Border Capabilities : Seamless integration of compliance, customs documentation, and shipment visibility for transnational logistics

: Seamless integration of compliance, customs documentation, and shipment visibility for transnational logistics Domestic Freight Management : Fleetwide management, real-time tracking, driver communication, dashboard visibility, and customizable functionalities for any operation

: Fleetwide management, real-time tracking, driver communication, dashboard visibility, and customizable functionalities for any operation Ocean Freight Module: Integrated solutions for managing maritime logistics, including container booking, tracking, compliance, document management and analytics for North American ports

Connectivity with Company Specific and Industrywide Systems

Fleet Rocket is built with flexible, API-driven integrations to connect effortlessly with third-party platforms and business systems.

Application Programming Interface (API) Connections : Integrations with load boards, validators, and GPS solutions, among others, to ensure real-time tracking and operational control

: Integrations with load boards, validators, and GPS solutions, among others, to ensure real-time tracking and operational control Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Finance System Compatibility: Works with enterprise platforms to improve operational efficiency, order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes, and financial reporting

Advanced Reporting and Analytics

Fleet Rocket’s built-in reports and analytics module empowers businesses with actionable insights, enabling data-driven decisions to enhance operational efficiency and cost management.

Affordable for Small Businesses, Scalable for Enterprises

Fleet Rocket is tailored to meet the diverse needs of shippers and brokers.

For Small Businesses: Accessible, budget-friendly solutions designed for brokers and shippers managing freight with emails, spreadsheets, and disparate means to provide an easy transition to a modern centralized platform

Accessible, budget-friendly solutions designed for brokers and shippers managing freight with emails, spreadsheets, and disparate means to provide an easy transition to a modern centralized platform For Enterprises: Bespoke solutions for complex, large-scale companies

Accelerated Implementation with Full Support

Fleet Rocket sets a new standard for ease of deployment and user support.

Minimal Implementation Effort : The platform is fully operational within days, reducing downtime, set-up costs and improving return on investment from the start

: The platform is fully operational within days, reducing downtime, set-up costs and improving return on investment from the start Comprehensive Support and Tutorials: Users gain access to 24/7 assistance and detailed training resources for a smooth onboarding experience.

“Fleet Rocket was conceived after purposeful conversations with our customers to address the growing demand for advanced tools to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of nearshoring and cross-border freight,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies, Inc. “Our new TMS combines powerful features, seamless integrations, and fast implementation to create real value for our clients through reduced costs and risks, improved decision-making and operational efficiency, and elevated overall supply chain management performance.”

To schedule a demo, start your free trial, or learn more about Fleet Rocket, please visit fleetrocket.io

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.