Thomas Kimsey, President and CEO of Thomas Financial Group Appointed as Associate Administrator for Capital Access, Small Business Administration

LAGRANGE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bankshares, Inc. congratulates Thomas Kimsey, President and CEO of Thomas Financial Group , on his appointment by President Trump to the Small Business Administration (SBA) as Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access. Thomas Financial Group is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc.

During this distinguished assignment, Mr. Kimsey will take a leave of absence from his role as President and CEO of Thomas Financial Group to dedicate himself to this prestigious and impactful appointment. An interim president will be named shortly to ensure continuity and the ongoing success of the company during his absence.

“We are immensely proud of Thomas Kimsey’s commitment to serving his country in this critical role,” said Jeremy Gilpin, Chairman of the Board of Community Bankshares, Inc. “His extensive experience and passion for supporting small businesses make him uniquely qualified to improve the SBA’s ability to drive economic growth and create opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.”

“Thomas Kimsey has been a visionary leader at Thomas Financial Group, and while we will miss his daily leadership, we are honored to see him take on this national responsibility,” said Chris Hurn, President of Community Bankshares, Inc. “His commitment to improving the landscape for small businesses will leave a lasting impact on the SBA and the entrepreneurs it serves.”

Mr. Kimsey’s appointment reflects his unwavering dedication to strengthening the small business sector and empowering underserved communities. As Associate Administrator for Capital Access, he will work to enhance SBA programs and policies that support small businesses, ensuring they have the resources and access to capital needed to succeed in today’s competitive economy. The entire team at Community Bankshares, Inc. wishes him well in this important endeavor.

About Thomas Financial Group

Thomas Financial Group, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. and a nationally recognized leader in commercial lending solutions. Specializing in USDA and SBA programs, the company has a proven track record of empowering businesses, strengthening rural and underserved communities, and advancing government-guaranteed lending.

About Community Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, Community Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of Community Bank & Trust and a network of financial service subsidiaries. Phoenix Lender Services (PHX) is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. whose mission is redefining the way lending capital is provided across America, in a manner that promotes business stability and encourages community prosperity. The company serves a diverse clientele across the nation, fostering growth, opportunity, and collaboration.

