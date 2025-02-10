Precision Inspection Partners with Cotton Creek Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Precision Inspection Services, LLC (“Precision”), a premier provider of non-destructive examination, inspection, and testing services for the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Headquartered in Geismar, Louisiana with additional offices in Sulphur, Louisiana and Beaumont, Texas, Precision provides mission-critical weld testing and inspection services to chemical production facilities across the U.S. Gulf Coast, specializing in radiographic, ultrasonic, eddy current and other technical examinations. Precision’s customers include some of the world’s largest and most complex chemical production plants, which rely on Precision to ascertain the mechanical integrity of their assets, ensure process safety, minimize downtime, and adhere to stringent industry standards. Precision supports plant turnarounds, new construction projects, and ongoing plant maintenance, including technicians nested on-site at customer locations.

Following the acquisition, Precision will continue to be led by its founders, CEO A.J. Smith and President Chris Petitto, who remain significant shareholders.

“Precision is dedicated to forming lasting relationships with our clients, built on trust and transparency and with a commitment to safety, quality, and excellence,” said A.J. Smith and Chris Petitto, co-founders of Precision. “We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek and to continue building on our history of success. Cotton Creek’s experience in industrial services, shared values, and operational approach represented an ideal fit for Precision as the Company enters its next phase of growth.”

Lee Rash, Partner at Cotton Creek, added “Chris and A.J. have built a remarkable business fulfilling a critical function within the chemical production value chain. We are excited to be a part of the Precision story, and look forward to jointly executing on the numerous geographic and capability expansion opportunities in front of Precision.”

Cotton Creek’s investment in Precision is made through Cotton Creek Capital Partners IV, L.P., furthering its investment strategy of partnering with leading founder-owned, lower middle market businesses.

About Precision

Precision Inspection Services, LLC provides a comprehensive range of non-destructive examination and post-weld heat treat services to plants and facilities throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Company utilizes its highly specialized fleet of inspection and treatment equipment, and industry- leading team of technicians to support customers through new facility construction, planned turnarounds, and unscheduled maintenance. The Company also provides welder training and testing services for customers at its Geismar, Louisiana headquarters. For more information, visit Precision’s website at www.precisionwtt.com.

