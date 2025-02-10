Carestream Makes Contribution to Scholarship Program with New Corporate Partner American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT)

Rochester, New York, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT), as well as an educational grant contribution to the latter’s ASRT Foundation, which will be applied toward ASRT scholarships and grants for CY 2025.

This new partnership will help advance the ASRT Foundation’s mission to support and empower medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals and students as they pursue opportunities to enhance the quality and safety of patient care.

The ASRT Foundation has awarded more than $422,000 and 99 scholarships in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Recipients are selected based on evidence of commitment, leadership, achievement, and financial need.

