ITF Group Helps Food Distributors Withstand Potential Tariff Disruptions

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proactively working with food distributors to enhance efficiency and reduce costs as a proactive measure against potential tariff impacts. By leveraging their expertise, ITF Group focuses on optimizing operations and improving shipment accuracy, establishing these strategies as essential components of effective risk management.

According to Gartner 1, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) should plan for long-term tariff impacts, and remain agile in planning for business operations. “The long-term winners will reinvent or reinvigorate their business strategies, developing new capabilities that drive competitive advantage,” said Brian Whitlock, Senior Research Director, Gartner. “In almost all cases, this will require material business investment and should be a focal point of current scenario planning.”

In an industry where food is a delicate subject and commodity, it is important to ITF Group that the 3PL provides its food and beverage distributor clients with strategic cost savings measures, essentially assisting in storing up in profitable times in case economic challenges arise.

“Maintaining the right business partnerships during these times is essential. ITF Group thrives on driving cost savings and operational efficiency for our food and beverage distributor clients," said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. "Using advanced real-time systems, a highly skilled team, and a customized logistics approach, we tackle key challenges such as order inaccuracies, limited inventory visibility, and delivery inefficiencies. Beyond resolving these immediate issues, we remain focused on anticipating future concerns, like potential tariff impacts, ensuring we continue to provide valuable guidance and support to our clients."

As a leading 3PL provider, ITF Group offers ample warehouse space and cutting-edge facilities, ensuring the capacity to support the future growth of its food and beverage clients. Leveraging real-time, internet-based technology, ITF Group provides seamless visibility into inventory, deliveries, and outgoing orders. Customers value precise inventory management, including item scanning and location-specific tracking, paired with a responsive customer service team known for effective communication and practical problem-solving. These strengths position ITF Group as a trusted partner for expanding services and driving long-term success.

“A perfect example of our work is that one of our food and beverage distribution clients now provides meals for individuals in correctional facilities nationwide, while realizing a 15% increase in inventory accuracy and 8.6% increase in shipment accuracy - all while reducing less than truckload, or LTL, shipping costs by 13% and inventory costs by 15.6%.”

ITF Group’s food and beverage distributor client, specializing in shelf-stable products, partnered with the 3PL to overcome major operational challenges and improve customer service. Ultimately, the distributor was able to increase its shipment accuracy to 99.92% and Inventory Accuracy to 99.85%, while optimizing costs.

“Each of these types of improvements helps our clients run more efficiency operations, which helps during times of disruption, which are sure to come,” said Burkhan. At ITF Group, we are committed to solving complex logistical challenges with innovative solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses with predictive inventory management, actionable data insights, and scalable systems that support successful product launches and market expansion. With a steadfast commitment to seamless efficiency and reliable service, we pride ourselves in being the trusted partner our clients need to achieve sustained growth and operational excellence - all in the midst of the ebbs and flows of business.”

