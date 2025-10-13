ITF Group Helps Innovative Sleep Technologies Reduce Supply Chain Costs by 65%

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has strategically partnered with Innovative Sleep Technologies (IST) to successfully transform IST's supply chain operations. This collaboration has delivered exceptional results, achieving a 65% reduction in operational costs and boosting logistics performance across the board.

In early 2025, Innovative Sleep Technologies (IST) faced multiple logistics pressures, as rigid systems, limited visibility, and seasonal shipping swings made it harder to keep pace with production growth. To solve these challenges, IST partnered with ITF Group to modernize IST’s inventory management, warehousing, and outbound logistics. This brought automation and transparency to the forefront, with ITF Group providing the necessary personnel and facilities to enable IST to scale. As a result, operational costs were reduced by 65%, forecasting errors dropped by 40%, and issues were resolved 90% faster.

The integration was built on a foundation of visibility, flexibility, and trust. Key features included real-time load tracking and fully integrated WMS workflows. ITF Group’s support team facilitated a smooth transition, onboarding staff and moving inventory from legacy warehouses into ITF Group’s state-of-the-art facilities.

“Our partnership with ITF Group has been truly transformative,” says John Schulte, president of Innovative Sleep Technologies. “We’ve not only slashed our operational costs, but also gained unparalleled visibility and flexibility in our supply chain. This collaboration has future-proofed our logistics and positioned us for sustainable growth and continued success.”

For IST, the partnership with ITF Group has provided more than just technological upgrades. It has created a logistics framework that supports growth, agility, and continuous improvement. This partnership serves as a model for how modern manufacturers can achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence by leveraging the right logistics technology and strategic partnerships.

