ITF Group Launches Innovative ForwardNow Platform to Transform Global Logistics

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group, a leading asset-backed 3PL provider of innovative logistics and supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of ForwardNow, a global freight-forwarding and logistics platform designed to reduce the complexities of global trade. ForwardNow is part of ITF Group’s suite of integrated solutions, unveiled along with the company’s newly launched website, underscoring the company’s strategic evolution into a comprehensive logistics partner.

The new ForwardNow platform delivers end-to-end freight forwarding across air, ocean, and road, combined with warehousing, customs, and built-in risk protection to elevate ITF Group’s global trade abilities beyond a traditional 3PL. Designed to eliminate blind spots, ForwardNow provides real-time visibility, predictive alerts, and seamless integration of documents, tracking, and insurance all in one place. The solution equips supply chain leaders with the precision, scalability, and control they need to move confidently in a complex global market.

“ForwardNow is bringing resilience to global logistics,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. “By focusing on delivering real-time visibility, zero blind spots, and freight forwarding with air, ocean, and road all in one place, ITF Group is creating a new standard for how supply chain leaders engage with logistics partners.”

The global logistics and supply chain industry reached an estimated $11.23 trillion in 2025, and is expected to increase to $15.79 trillion by 2028. As these supply chain industries continue to grow, global supply chain disruptions are estimated to cost businesses more than $184 billion annually, highlighting the need for a logistics partner that encompasses all critical business needs.

“Supply chains today face unprecedented challenges, from rising costs and fraud to labor shortages and fragmented providers, that create costly roadblocks,” said Burkhan. “ITF Group is solving this by combining its supply chain and logistics services into one connected network that delivers security, efficiency, and long-term scalability. This evolution in our business reflects our focus on trust, innovation, and integrated solutions that drive lasting customer success.”

To learn more about ITF Group’s expanded integrated solutions and the ForwardNow platform, visit itfgroup.com and forwardnow.com.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution—so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

