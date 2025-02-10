ScanTech AI Addresses Recent Market Volatility

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) (the “Company” or “ScanTech AI”), a publicly-traded innovator of next-generation checkpoint security scanning solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the security screening industry through AI-driven technologies amid strong operational fundamentals and global tailwinds. The is addressing what its CEO Dolan Falconer believes may be “short-sighted trading activity by certain market participants, together with potential high-volume short activity” that has pressured the Company’s share price in recent weeks.

“ScanTech AI closed its deSPAC on January 2, 2025 and has experienced typical deSPAC volatility since that time,” said Mr. Falconer. While this is emblematic of broader market dynamics for these types of transactions the Company believes market factors unrelated to its core business fundamentals have impacted trading activity. These factors include, but are not limited to, misconceptions about the Company’s business model, deSPAC arbitrageurs, and short term trading activity. These factors are not reflective of the Company’s long-term business fundamentals.

Mr. Falconer added, “These issues do no relate to the core value of our intellectual property and trade secret portfolio, our unique business model, or our continually growing competitive edge and revenue pipeline in an $100+billion global market with only a few key competitors.

We are trading at a substantial discount to our announced merger value. I am confident in the value we are building for our shareholders and the market will soon recognize that our current share price understates our enterprise value.”

Focus on Innovation and Long-Term Value

The Company remains laser-focused on executing its core strategy, which is built on a robust foundation of innovation, operational excellence while penetrating multiple market verticals for security screening.

ScanTech AI’s scanning equipment can instantly identify many types of weapons, explosives, drugs, and other contraband with minimal maintenance downtime, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional CT scanners.

Mr. Falconer also acknowledged the Company’s commitment to continued investor communication. “At ScanTech AI, we are committed to transparency in everything we do. We are committed to continued transparency into our business model and fundamentals.”



About ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI)

ScanTech AI is an innovator of next-generation “fixed-gantry” checkpoint security scanners for use at airports, border checkpoints, public events, and for parcel and cargo screening. ScanTech AI scanners are already safeguarding Canada’s largest nuclear power plants and have been deployed for operational testing by the TSA at Philadelphia International and San Diego International Airports. ScanTech AI’s checkpoint scanners instantly and automatically detect many conventional and advanced weapons, explosives, drugs, cash, and other hazardous materials and contraband without the potential for human error or the need to open bags, parcels, or containers.

While similar in appearance to existing checkpoint scanners, ScanTech AI’s solutions leverage CT-grade detection capabilities and imaging—without the moving parts, reliability issues, and expense of traditional CT scanners. Low acquisition and maintenance costs, faster throughput, and AI-driven threat detection are core benefits for government agencies and private-sector customers seeking to leave liquids and electronics in bags while maintaining the highest security standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

