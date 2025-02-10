Bruno Laforge joins Renault Group as Chief Human Resources Officer

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 10, 2025 – Renault Group has the pleasure to announce that Bruno Laforge, currently Chief Human Resources Officer within Capgemini, will join the company, as Chief Human Resources Officer starting April 1st, 2025. He will succeed François Roger and will be a member of the Leadership Team, reporting to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 10, 2025

Bruno Laforge, 56, has spent most of his career in Human Resources, in various tech-centric sectors (Digital Services Companies, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Automotive). During these years spent in fast-moving and technologically advanced fields, Bruno has worked on talent and organizational development, making him an expert in skills and business transformation.

“First of all, I would like to thank François for his commitment since joining the Group in 2018. I now look forward to working closely with Bruno as he continues and accelerates the global transformation of our company in the context of profound change in the industry. His extensive experience in talent management, as well as his international background, will be an essential asset for us in making Renault Group a ‘great company’”, said Luca de Meo, CEO de Renault Group.

With extensive experience in tech, R&D and industrial companies, Bruno has worked in the energy sector as Vice President of Human Resources and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. He then joined the pharmaceutical industry and Sanofi where he successively held, for 12 years, the position of VP HR in R&D, the position of SVP HR of the Vaccines BU, then that of SVP Europe, and finally SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer & CSR with a view to a new organization of the chemical industry. He is currently Chief Human Resources Officer within Capgemini, a company he joined at the beginning of 2023, to lead its transformation.

RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS





Valérie Gillot

+33 6 83 92 92 96

valerie.gillot@renaut.com





Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS





Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

Philippine.de-schonen@renaut.com









About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, Renault Group sold 2.264 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 105,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment