Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions completed from 03 February 2025 to 09 February 2025

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 03 February 2025 to 09 February 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 3 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer (LEI) Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 03/02/2025 FR0012757854 53 000 31.6632 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 03/02/2025 FR0012757854 22 076 31.6803 CEUX





Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 75,076 31.6683

