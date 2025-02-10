ARAMIS GROUP - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from Feb 03 to Feb 07, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, February 10, 2025

Declaration of transactions on own shares

conducted from February 03 to February 07, 2025

Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 9, 2024 and February 4, 2025, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from February 03 to February 07, 2025 (excluding the liquidity contract):

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-02-03 FR0014003U94 12,701 7.5334 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-02-04 FR0014003U94 12,873 7.6726 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-02-05 FR0014003U94 12,938 7.7547 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-02-06 FR0014003U94 6,748 7.7509 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-02-07 FR0014003U94 2,700 7.6881 XPAR TOTAL 47,960 7.6698

Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address: https://aramis.group/investors/regulated-information/

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

