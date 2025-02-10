Talking Rain Boosts Convenience Store Presence with New C-Store VP, Chelsea Sobran

PRESTON, Wash., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, makers of the No. 1 sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, today announced the hiring of Chelsea Sobran, VP of Convenience Channel, who brings a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and spearheads the company’s strategic growth in the convenience store market.

“As with other Talking Rain distribution channels, the convenience store channel strategy revolves around meeting our consumers where they are. When our consumers are on the go, they find the convenience store cold vault a great place to pick out and try new products,” said Sobran. “Given the pent-up demand for better-for-you beverages, and Talking Rain’s wide range of offerings, we expect to see Talking Rain more than double its c-store sales over the next three years.”

Sobran’s role entails growing the company's sales footprint by developing and maintaining relationships with the largest and most complex retailers in the convenience channel and ensuring Talking Rain products look irresistible on the shelf. Sobran has seen a marked transition take place in beverage options at c-stores, first expanding from regular soda to diet soda, and most recently toward better-for-you beverages.

Sobran joins the Talking Rain team at the beginning of a year dedicated to accelerated growth through new flavors and product offerings, as well as an expansion of partnerships. Most recently, Talking Rain announced the launch of its Sparkling Ice STARBURST RED PACK, a continuation of the brand’s partnership with STARBURST, which first became a runaway hit in 2024. Flavor fans can expect several new Talking Rain products and formats to launch in 2025.

Before joining Talking Rain, Sobran spent ten years at Nestlé Waters North America, where she held roles in sales, analytics and marketing across both Canada and the United States, before moving on to serve as the sales VP at Keurig Dr Pepper. There she developed and led a sales team for the commercial coffee business unit across convenience, foodservice and hospitality channels.

“We are excited to welcome Chelsea to the team, marking another strategic investment in our company’s expansive growth trajectory,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain Beverage Co. “Chelsea brings a wealth of expertise that will be pivotal as we expand our presence and introduce new Sparkling Ice flavors, along with other Talking Rain products, to the convenience sector nationwide. This move ensures that our flavorful beverages are more accessible to consumers everywhere.”

Learn more about Talking Rain at https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa074c4-5a5f-40ec-a07a-6bc9579ef3d3