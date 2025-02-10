Decentralized Search Engine Presearch Launches Powerful New Privacy-Centric AI Chatbot PreGPT 2.0

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch ( www.presearch.com ), a hyper private, non-profiling meta-search engine, today announced the launch of PreGPT 2.0, an upgraded version of their innovative AI chatbot that has redefined how users interact with artificial intelligence by delivering uncensored and unbiased insights, powered by Venice.ai.

PreGPT 2.0 offers unbiased, unfiltered and truthful responses, fostering open conversations without hidden agendas or censorship. It delivers impartial, authentic insights across various topics, from historical events to technology, while prioritizing privacy. By leveraging Venice.ai's infrastructure and open-sourced models, PreGPT 2.0 ensures that no chat content is stored, and responses are encrypted through decentralized GPUs. With a non-training by default policy, PreGPT 2.0 provides a secure, privacy-focused experience for users seeking autonomy in their interactions.

Since the inception of widely available AI in 2022, consumers have had no choice but to rely on AI systems tethered to big cloud providers, often at the expense of personal privacy, unbiased content and freedom from uncensored search,” said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. "We're thrilled to offer a choice to consumers who are concerned that mainstream AI severely limits their options and restricts their freedoms.”

In April 2024, Presearch made history with PreGPT, the world’s first AI chatbot powered entirely by decentralized compute. By leveraging GPU resources from Salad.com’s distributed network, it enhanced scalability, efficiency, and cost savings. Now, PreGPT 2.0 takes this further—delivering massively improved performance with hyper-unbiased, unfiltered results. Beyond breaking free from Big Cloud and corporate AI, it also establishes a sustainable revenue stream to fuel Presearch’s continued growth.

PreGPT 2.0, consistent with the ethos Presearch, is designed to offer truthful and balanced responses across a wide range of topics. Free from corporate or governmental biases, it provides users with the freedom to explore, learn, and create without restrictions. Whether you’re exploring philosophical debates, historical context or solving complex problems, PreGPT 2.0 delivers authentic, censorship-free insights.

“Why am I so excited? Because PreGPT 2.0 is so powerful and unrestrained, that it has the potential to fundamentally disrupt the echo chamber effect that has long been manipulating conventional wisdom, amplifying the herd instinct into blind conformity,” said Brenden Tacon, BD, Innovation and Operations Lead for Presearch. “With the help of Venice.ai, Presearch brings fun back to AI, giving users the freedom to explore ideas and boost their productivity without boundaries or compromising privacy.”

PreGPT 2.0 offers a tiered account system, payable in PRE or fiat via Stripe, to cater to different user needs:

Basic Account : The Basic Plan is ($2/month) for standard AI chat capabilities. The training data cutoff is roughly July 2023 with limited capabilities in languages other than English.

: The Basic Plan is ($2/month) for standard AI chat capabilities. The training data cutoff is roughly July 2023 with limited capabilities in languages other than English. Pro Account: The Pro Plan ($5/month) runs the Venice.ai API with higher-powered uncensored models for advanced AI features, more recent training data, and multi-language support.

To access Presearch and PreGPT 2.0 on the web, please visit www.Presearch.com.

About Presearch

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused, non-profiling search experience with results better than leading search engines. Its search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search, creating a unique value proposition. Powered by a decentralized node infrastructure, Presearch promotes fairness and mitigates biases in search outcomes unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others. With a loyal community, the platform serves over 12 million searches per month.

MEDIA CONTACT:

presearch(at)transformgroup.com