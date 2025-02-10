Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands to Colorado Springs with its 151st Location in the U.S.

Scottsdale, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in Colorado with the announcement of its first store in Colorado Springs and seventh in the state. This marks the rapidly growing boutique coffee bar’s 151st location in the U.S.

Located at 13590 Roller Coaster Rd STE 170 at the intersection of Honey Run Way, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is set to open on Thursday, February 13, 2025. To celebrate the store’s grand opening, the boutique coffee chain is offering customers free medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Black Rock Coffee Bar to Colorado Springs,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This vibrant and family-focused community in the Pikes Peak region perfectly aligns with our mission to connect and serve local neighborhoods. Colorado Springs represents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and we look forward to expanding our footprint here in the coming years.”

The 2,000-square-foot store features Black Rock Coffee Bar’s signature industrial modern design, creating an inviting space where customers can enjoy their favorite beverages while relaxing, working, or socializing. The Colorado Springs opening underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing its unique coffee experience to even more local neighborhoods across the U.S.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 151 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. In 2021, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 151 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment