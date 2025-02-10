Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $4,277,703 or $1.37 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4,277,703, or $1.37 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $6,418,337, or $2.08 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense as a result of the Federal Reserve rate increases over the last several years was the primary reason for the decline in net income. The Company’s return on average equity during the year ended December 31, 2024 was 7.83% compared to 13.08% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the year ended December 31, 2024 was 0.53% compared to 0.86% for the same period in 2023. Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $60 million, a growth rate of 11.4%.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $856,080, or $0.27 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1,415,230, or $0.46 per common share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 5.96% compared to 11.92% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 0.41% compared to 0.72% for the same period in 2023.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $579,928 lower when compared to the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in the net interest margin to 2.68% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 2.97% for the same period in 2023. The decline in the net interest margin was partially offset by a $56.6 million increase in average interest earning assets to $784.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $728.0 million for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense was the driving factor in the lower net interest income. The Federal Reserve interest rate decreased by 1.00% over the last four months of 2024 after aggregate increases of 5.25% from March 2022 through August 2023. The net aggregate increase of 4.25% caused the cost of deposits and borrowings to increase by 102 basis points to 2.76% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 1.74% for the same period in 2023. In addition, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $64.3 million to $634.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $570.4 million for the same period in 2023. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets increased 59 basis points to 4.92% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 4.33% for the same period in 2023, partially offsetting the higher cost of funds.

The Bank entered into several interest rate swaps structured as fair value hedges during 2023 and 2024, some in combination with the purchase of mortgage backed securities, which are intended to offset the impact of higher interest expense by improving interest income on debt securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024, a swap with a notional amount of $22 million was unwound and the related $28 million of mortgage backed securities was sold, resulting in a net gain of $18,708. The notional amount of interest rate swaps outstanding at December 31, 2024 was approximately $75 million.

Our loan portfolio is comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans with fixed rates for five-year terms. As those loans reprice, our net interest margin should improve. In addition, our current strategy is to increase the diversification of our portfolio with commercial and industrial loans, which are typically adjustable rate loans and would provide an immediate higher yield in today’s interest rate environment.

A provision for credit losses of $150,000 was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $570,000 recovery. The Company’s loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with just one non-accrual loan totaling $403,853 and one loan more than 30 days delinquent totalling $269,852 at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased by $160,947 for the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, primarily as a result of a $138,388 increase in the gain on insurance proceeds for our Upperco location and a $48,252 increase in bank owned life insurance income, offset by a decrease of 19,392 in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $1,787,830 higher in the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $475,241 increase in other expenses, a $505,322 increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, a $495,733 increase in salaries and benefits, and a $311,534 increase in other real estate owned expenses. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to costs associated with our core system conversion that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, ATM related expenses, and legal fees incurred for stockholder matters. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to the renovations and new equipment for the Upperco location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter and the new Towson location that was placed in service during the second quarter. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees primarily in the commercial loan production department. The increase in other real estate owned expenses is due primarily to a $249,217 gain that was realized in 2023.

Income taxes decreased by $786,177 during the year ended December 31, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 22.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 23.9% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets increased to $845 million at December 31, 2024 from $800 million at December 31, 2023. Loans increased by 11.4% to $583 million at December 31, 2024 from the $523 million recorded at December 31, 2023. Investments in debt securities decreased to $146 million at December 31, 2024 from $184 million at December 31, 2023. Deposits increased to $758 million at December 31, 2024 from $681 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible equity was $49 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $45 million at December 31, 2023.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024 from to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at December 31, 2024 was reflective of the $17 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last 30 months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 23% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

The Bank utilized the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program during 2024 and had borrowings of $54,000,000 outstanding for most of 2024, but the borrowings were repaid during December 2024 ahead of the maturity date of January 15, 2025. Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash provided us with access to approximately $332 million of liquidity at December 31, 2024.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our loan portfolio grew $60 million, or 11.4%, during 2024, demonstrating that our investment in additional loan production staff and facilities is paying off. Our asset quality remains high and our liquidity position remains strong. Due to the sunsetting of our existing core operating system, after an almost year long effort, our core system conversion was completed in October 2024. While it increased our expenses in 2024, the new system will be a substantial digital upgrade that will position the bank for future growth, provide for significant efficiency gains and an enhanced customer experience moving forward. The Federal Reserve interest rate decreased an additional 50 basis points in the fourth quarter after the 50 basis point reduction in September. Additional cuts are now not expected to occur until the second half of 2025. The 2024 cuts should provide for improvement in our net interest margin in 2025.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, * 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 63,962,047 $ 44,404,473 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 697,066 285,864 Cash and cash equivalents 64,659,113 44,690,337 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100,000 100,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 125,712,926 164,084,673 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $60,009 and $35,627 20,498,502 20,163,622 Equity security, at fair value 517,550 507,130 Restricted stock, at cost 921,000 863,500 Mortgage loans held for sale 157,200 - Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,260,189 and $4,285,247 582,993,314 523,308,044 Premises and equipment, net 7,348,800 6,583,452 Accrued interest receivable 2,439,108 2,180,734 Deferred income taxes, net 7,606,241 8,312,482 Other real estate owned, net 1,176,245 1,242,365 Bank owned life insurance 15,324,417 14,930,754 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,026,096 7,034,424 Other assets 8,162,575 5,939,309 $ 844,643,087 $ 799,940,826 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 107,197,478 $ 115,284,706 Interest-bearing 651,609,250 565,678,145 Total deposits 758,806,728 680,962,851 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,564,103 6,760,493 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank advances - 33,000,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 11,329,115 13,212,378 Accrued interest payable 1,002,525 1,482,773 Other liabilities 6,668,826 7,344,040 788,371,297 747,762,535 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,166,653 in 2024 and 3,116,966 shares in 2023 31,667 31,170 Additional paid-in capital 31,135,552 30,398,080 Retained earnings 41,612,654 39,433,185 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,508,083 ) (17,684,144 ) 56,271,790 52,178,291 $ 844,643,087 $ 799,940,826 * - Derived from audited consolidated financial statements





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,316,953 $ 6,707,414 $ 30,338,189 $ 25,730,722 Investment securities - taxable 1,468,905 1,770,413 6,263,400 4,299,206 Investment securities - tax exempt 143,501 137,770 559,130 554,396 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 341,822 269,093 1,202,744 738,814 Total interest income 10,271,181 8,884,690 38,363,463 31,323,138 Interest expense Deposits 4,274,980 2,960,470 14,518,632 7,971,094 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 16,222 17,924 65,335 41,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 13,433 33,614 122,663 485,886 Federal Reserve Bank advances 402,775 431,556 2,313,186 823,319 Long-term debt 120,154 140,000 507,562 584,953 Total interest expense 4,827,564 3,583,564 17,527,378 9,907,125 Net interest income 5,443,617 5,301,126 20,836,085 21,416,013 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 150,000 - 150,000 (570,000 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 5,293,617 5,301,126 20,686,085 21,986,013 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 189,094 205,942 810,273 792,941 Mortgage banking income 41,484 4,483 107,846 96,997 Bank owned life insurance income 106,050 83,817 393,664 345,412 Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 18,708 5,445 (13,214 ) - Fair value adjustment of equity security (18,183 ) 15,343 (4,346 ) 5,445 Loss on disposition of furniture and equipment - - (5,157 ) - Gain on sale of SBA loans - 19,392 - 19,392 Gain on insurance proceeds - 4,406 142,794 4,406 Other fees and commissions 85,899 83,782 320,587 326,907 Total noninterest income 423,052 422,610 1,752,447 1,591,500 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,006,144 1,901,031 7,854,322 7,544,773 Employee benefits 590,365 517,654 2,187,116 2,000,932 Occupancy 271,859 229,377 1,070,456 874,775 Furniture and equipment 395,264 243,579 1,292,767 983,126 Other real estate owned, net 75,996 (235,538 ) 75,996 (235,538 ) Other 1,283,177 1,296,793 4,449,099 3,973,858 Total noninterest expense 4,622,805 3,952,896 16,929,756 15,141,926 Income before income taxes 1,093,864 1,770,840 5,508,776 8,435,587 Income taxes 237,784 355,610 1,231,073 2,017,250 Net income $ 856,080 $ 1,415,230 $ 4,277,703 $ 6,418,337 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 1.37 $ 2.08 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 1.37 $ 2.08





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data 2024 2023 2022 OPERATING DATA Interest income $ 38,363,463 $ 31,323,138 $ 26,269,653 Interest expense 17,527,378 9,907,125 2,146,158 Net interest income 20,836,085 21,416,013 24,123,495 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 150,000 (570,000 ) 475,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,686,085 21,986,013 23,648,495 Noninterest income 1,752,447 1,591,500 2,293,938 Noninterest expense 16,929,756 15,141,926 15,367,280 Income before income taxes 5,508,776 8,435,587 10,575,153 Income taxes 1,231,073 2,017,250 2,485,026 Net income $ 4,277,703 $ 6,418,337 $ 8,090,127 PER SHARE DATA Net income (Basic) $1.37 $2.08 $2.66 Dividends $0.67 $0.66 $0.63 Book value $17.77 $16.74 $15.56 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 0.53 % 0.86 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 7.83 % 13.08 % 16.03 % Efficiency ratio 74.95 % 65.81 % 58.17 % Dividend payout ratio 48.91 % 31.73 % 23.68 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.68 % 2.97 % 3.54 % Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.12 % 9.42 % 9.83 % AT PERIOD END Total assets $ 844,643,087 $ 799,940,826 $ 718,210,672 Gross loans 587,978,965 528,166,501 521,679,143 Cash and cash equivalents 64,659,113 44,690,337 7,263,537 Securities 146,211,428 184,248,295 146,823,446 Deposits 758,806,728 680,962,851 623,611,124 Borrowings 10,564,103 57,972,871 40,270,945 Stockholders' equity 56,271,790 52,178,291 47,774,963 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 810,042,767 $ 745,478,612 $ 714,115,497 Gross loans 557,861,624 528,910,091 498,427,308 Cash and cash equivalents 27,564,076 18,497,261 20,015,477 Securities 177,742,677 182,159,701 174,776,879 Deposits 672,492,752 642,039,185 631,809,943 Borrowings 72,287,329 48,040,853 26,042,874 Stockholders' equity 54,609,886 49,063,426 50,457,994 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets $ 1,580,098 $ 1,897,775 $ 1,897,775 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.72 % 0.81 % 0.80 %



