Saudia Expands Global Network with Over 10 New Destinations for 2025

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced a significant expansion of its global flight network, adding more than ten new destinations for 2025. This strategic growth, fueled by a 16% increase in international guest numbers last year, reflects the airline’s commitment to connecting the world and meeting increasing global travel demand. The new destinations offer a diverse range of options, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The additions to Saudia's network include Vienna (Austria), Venice (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), Athens and Heraklion (Greece), Nice (France), Malaga (Spain), Bali (Indonesia), Antalya (Turkey), El Alamein (Egypt), and Salalah (Oman). These destinations join Saudia’s existing network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Following last year’s operational success, we've implemented a strategic plan for 2025 to ensure continued excellence and meet rising international travel demand. Our destination selection is based on comprehensive feasibility studies and guest preferences. We are committed to providing our international guests with exceptional travel experiences that combine comfort, efficiency, and authentic Saudi hospitality.”

This expansion is facilitated by Saudia’s modern fleet of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, known for their safety and efficiency. The airline’s commitment to high standards of onboard service, including comfortable seating, advanced in-flight entertainment systems, and authentic Saudi hospitality, complements the diverse destinations offered. Saudia's planned delivery of 118 new aircraft during the upcoming years will further enhance its operational capacity.

With daily operations exceeding 530 flights, Saudia’s ongoing international development plan aims to increase its global market share and strengthen connectivity between the Kingdom and the world. The addition of these new destinations highlights Saudia’s dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences to global guests.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

