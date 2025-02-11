Novonesis to acquire dsm-firmenich’s share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance

Novonesis has reached an agreement with dsm-firmenich to dissolve the Feed Enzyme Alliance and take over its sales and distribution activities, in exchange for a total cash consideration of EUR 1.5 billion. After more than 25 years of successful collaboration, a strategic repositioning at dsm-firmenich allowed this opportunity to materialize. This acquisition is aligned with Novonesis’ growth strategy and expands its presence across the animal biosolutions value chain. Financially, this transaction is accretive to revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS excl. amortization, with attractive revenue synergies.





