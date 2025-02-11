EssilorLuxottica acquires the Canadian med-tech start-up Cellview

The company’s ultra-widefield proprietary technology allows for fast and easy high-quality images, providing a comprehensive view of the retina

Paris, France (11 February 2025) – Furthering its commitment to elevating industry standards and enhancing the quality of vision care, EssilorLuxottica has acquired Cellview Imaging Inc, a Canadian start-up specialized in innovative diagnostic via retinal imaging. With the company’s proprietary technologies, the Group is building a wider portfolio of ophthalmic instruments and solutions, pursuing its journey into the med-tech space.

Based in Toronto, Cellview designs and manufactures innovative and highly performant diagnostic imaging instruments leveraging solid internal R&D expertise. Currently distributed in North America, Cellview’s solutions allow eyecare practitioners to diagnose retinal pathologies thanks to the ultra-widefield retinal camera capable of capturing significantly larger images compared to most existing technologies. Cellview’s product offering is FDA and CE approved and targets a large market base – from eyecare practices in retail locations to ophthalmology clinics – and is set to be distributed in different geographies, starting with Europe.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We are happy to welcome Cellview’s team to EssilorLuxottica and to work together to accelerate our strategy in vision health. By integrating another pioneering company with strong expertise in R&D and world-class imaging solutions, we will provide a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies to the ophthalmic care community to better address the growing need of vision health and the early diagnosis of retinal pathologies. While our products and services remain accessible to all industry players – as a pillar of EssilorLuxottica’s open business model – we continue to elevate market standards, in full alignment with our journey into the med-tech space”.

