Jitterbit’s Next AI Infusion: Build, Manage, Modify Business Applications with Natural Language Processing

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced its latest AI-infused capabilities within the Harmony platform, advancing AI from low-code development to natural language processing (NLP). With NLP, technical barriers are removed and users can create, modify, and expose APIs, as well as build, monitor, and manage complex applications — all through natural language commands.

“AI acts as a bridge between IT and line-of-business users, fostering true collaboration across the enterprise,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “By infusing AI natural language processing into the Harmony platform, we’re simplifying the building, integrating, connecting, and exposing of applications. What were once isolated applications now become interconnected enterprise systems, enabling seamless connections and integrations to enterprise-wide processes.”

“AI is no longer just a tool — it’s the catalyst for seamless, end-to-end automation that drives innovation at every level of business,” said Antonio Cisternino, CIO and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pisa. “With Jitterbit’s new AI capabilities, organizations can now gain a holistic view of their data, powered by enterprise systems that are fully automated from end to end, driving smarter decisions and accelerating business outcomes in a controlled way.”

Building on its vision for advancing AI, Jitterbit’s integration of NLP technology into its unified, AI-infused low-code Harmony platform makes it even easier for users to automate applications and workflows by significantly reducing the development time and effort required to develop applications, manage APIs and integrate complex enterprise systems.

"By eliminating the need for traditional coding, NLP makes developing applications, building and managing APIs, and integrating complex workflows accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise," said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. "This advancement is a critical milestone on the path toward agentic AI, where systems can intelligently adapt, learn, and execute autonomously.”

New Jitterbit AI Assistants Accelerate Application, API Management

Jitterbit’s new AI-infused capabilities redefine how users leverage the Harmony platform to generate code faster and accelerate innovation.

“Users can use simple natural language to create actionable code, enabling them to develop, manage, and integrate applications and systems seamlessly across the business — saving hundreds of hours in the process,” said Chaudhary.

AI-Infused App Builder Assistant: An AI assistant designed to effortlessly create new applications and manage and modify existing ones using natural language. This feature is now in beta and available to Jitterbit customers. General availability is planned for Q2 2025.



Jitterbit Introduces New Observability Tools, Cloud Datastore and Security Standards

Building on its AI-infused capabilities, Jitterbit introduced new observability and cloud storage features as well as new security certifications in the Harmony platform — designed to give organizations unmatched visibility, streamlined data management, and enhanced protection for their critical business processes.

Agent Observability for Integration Performance Optimization: offers real-time visibility into the performance and behavior of private agents deployed on customer-managed servers, within firewalls, or in virtual private clouds. With pre-built dashboards for Datadog and Elasticsearch, customers can access over 50 key metrics to gain deeper operational insights addressing anomalies before they disrupt operations. A beta is now open to Jitterbit customers.



Beta Access for Jitterbit Customers

Jitterbit customers who are interested in participating in the beta programs may contact product@jitterbit.com.

Jitterbit Harmony

Jitterbit Harmony is a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation. Consisting of iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), API Management, App Builder (low-code application development), EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), Harmony empowers IT teams and line-of-business groups to quickly become more productive, efficient, and responsive, leading to reduced organizational friction, improved efficiency, and better business outcomes.

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .