GigaCloud Technology Inc Strengthens Its B2B Marketplace with Leading Furniture Suppliers

EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced a strong lineup of new suppliers joining its GigaCloud Marketplace, further solidifying its position as a trusted global B2B wholesale platform.

New suppliers to the GigaCloud Marketplace include Purple Innovation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPL), Homestyles, a brand of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: FLXS), Corsicana Mattress Company, Restonic, Walker Edison, GhostBed, Simpli Home and others. These newly added suppliers have joined the GigaCloud Marketplace as new 3P sellers, encompassing a broad range of home furnishings, including living room furniture, bedroom bedding and furniture, dining room sets, and home office solutions. Many are known for their thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and versatility, appealing to a range of styles from contemporary to traditional.

“This latest wave of new suppliers highlights the value and trust our platform brings to the evolving B2B market, demonstrating GigaCloud’s commitment to accelerating growth and product diversity,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “By welcoming these esteemed suppliers, we continue to enhance our market leadership in large-parcel B2B ecommerce—empowering suppliers with expanded market reach, providing resellers with a broader selection of trusted products, and facilitating seamless global wholesale trade for businesses of all sizes.”

“Partnering with GigaCloud has opened up exciting new avenues for Purple to extend our market presence,” said Mason Stephens, Vice President, Head of Wholesale at Purple Innovation Inc. “GigaCloud’s robust marketplace provides an efficient way to connect with a broader reseller base, enabling us to further drive our growth and bring Purple’s innovative comfort solutions to more businesses and their customers. We look forward to a promising future of growth and collaboration with GigaCloud.”

“We are excited to partner with GigaCloud to bring our Homestyles brand to an innovative digital marketplace,” said Andrew Surdyka, VP of Strategic Accounts at Flexsteel Industries Inc. “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for us to enhance our digital presence and reach new customers while maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Flexsteel Industries is known for.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.gigacloudtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

