Rubicon Organics Obtains Key Certification for International Export

Granted IMC-G.A.P. Equivalency Certification by Control Union (“CU”)

Milestone to export to Israel and EU-GMP facilities in Europe and Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that its Delta Facility has received its CUMCS Equivalency IMC-G.A.P. certification (the “Certification”), the leading certification standard for medical cannabis cultivation, harvest, and primary processing.

“There is tremendous demand for Rubicon Organic’s premium and organic cannabis from the international medical markets and we are ready to meet the rising demand for high-quality medical cannabis products with initial exports planned in 2025,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer.

Through the IMC-G.A.P. certification process, CU has declared that Rubicon Organics’ dried cannabis products are compliant in accordance with the World Health Organization’s (“WHO”) guidelines on Good Agricultural Practices (“GACP”) Medicinal Plants, the European Medicines Agency’s (“EMEA”) guideline on GACP for starting materials of herbal origin, Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis' Guidelines for cultivating cannabis for medicinal purposes, and GLOBALG.A.P.'s IFA 4.0 (FV), thus demonstrating equivalency to the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency at the Ministry of Health (IMCA) Directive 151/2016 - IMC-GAP Certification.

Obtaining the Certification provides documented evidence that Rubicon Organics has met strict international standards for quality and consistency in the cultivation, harvest and primary processing of cannabis needed for export of cannabis inputs to certain jurisdictions, including Israel, Europe and Australia, for further processing into finished goods via a Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certified production facility.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

ABOUT CONTROL UNION CANADA INC.

Control Union Canada Inc. is a member of the Peterson Control Union Group which has operations in 85+ countries. The group has more than 6 thousand employees that have audited commodities of all types for over 100 years. Peterson Control Union boasts many of the largest corporations in the world as their customers. They have significant history supporting and auditing commodities certifications and process standards for biofuels, sugar, palm oil, soy, and many other commodities. See https://www.petersoncontrolunion.com/en for references.

