Home Automation Market to Reach US$ 715.6 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home automation market valuation is poised to reach US$ 715.6 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Over the past few years, the world has seen a substantial change in consumer preferences, spending, adoption trends, and technological advancements. This has resulted in significant changes within the home automation market. For instance, in the U.S., 46% of consumers augmented their spending on home technology in 2022, with smart TVs (55%) and security systems (23%) witnessing the most significant uptick.

These figures reveal a fundamental change toward more connected, suitable, and secure living environments as homes change into places where people work, study, relax, and play. One byproduct of this shift has been consumers' interest in buying more smart devices that combine into broader systems such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant. This trend has propelled demand for new products like smart speakers; in fact, research from International Data Corporation suggests that worldwide shipments of these devices will rise from about 124 million units in 2019 to about 200 million by 2023.

As per our recent forecast, roughly 20% of households around the global home automation market will be equipped with smart home technologies by this year's end. This suggests that millions who do not yet own such innovations are likely to buy them soon. Wherein, the largest share of investment into smart home appliances will go toward security system devices (US$ 19.4 billion), reflecting homeowners' rising concern for privacy and property safety amidst rapidly advancing digital technologies. Smart appliances (50%), lighting (41%), and voice control (36%) followed security system devices as the most adopted smart home devices. The increasing desire for convenience — particularly in the kitchen, where many consumers have concentrated their purchasing power in recent years — is a rising force behind these adoption rates.

Voice Control System Integration and Adoption

Voice control technology has taken over the market and changed user interaction with smart devices forever. On top of just enhancing the user experience, providers like Amazon and Google have made voice assistants household names. eMarketer says that the United States should hit around 125 million voice assistant users by close of business this year which would account for almost 40% of our population! That alone tells you how fast voice control has gained popularity in the home automation market but there are also compatibility benefits too.

Astute Analytica's study predicts that there will be more than 8 billion digital voice assistants being utilized worldwide within three years from now. At the end of last year, there were only about 2.5 billion of them being utilized and we already thought that was a lot! Needless to say, voice assistants are making lives better. Not only have people found comfort in utilizing their voice but they are also comfortable spending money on it. A survey showed that in the year 2023, voice shopping is estimated to hit US$ 20 billion in sales. This number skyrocketed from only US$ 2 billion four years ago in 2018.

However, the global home automation market is at risk of being limited as the concern for user privacy rises. Consumers are starting to be afraid of what companies will do with their personal information and data. It also makes sense, a survey showed that 33% of consumers in America are concerned about this. The fear of data breaches and unauthorized access to someone’s personal information is enough to worry anyone. Such an event would not only compromise the security and privacy of individuals but could also cause harm to them. Because of this, Americans are hesitant to adopt these technologies, as they believe their data will end up being public anyway.

Kaspersky recently conducted a study that discovered that about 40% of smart homes are vulnerable to cyberattacks. With such an alarming statistic it is no surprise privacy concerns have grown so much among consumers. The fact that hackers can easily get into people’s houses and mess with their systems or even rob their personal information has people on edge about combining these technologies into homes. Astute Analytica analysts released a report stating that if these concerns continue then people should expect less than a 5% annual growth rate in terms of adoption rate for smart home techs.

Hardware Leads Global Home Automation Market, While Services Segment Poised for Explosive Growth

The hardware segment currently holds onto 59.14% of the market share within the global home automation market making them dominate over other segments. This dominance can be attributed primarily because it is where the foundation for any home automation system is built; including sensors, controllers, switches, etc. Also, the rising desire for integrated and advanced home systems has caused there to be a major surge in smart home device adoption. To make matters even better for hardware, there is also been an expansion in continuous innovation and development of more refined and user-friendly products.

Looking at the horizon, the services segment of the home automation market is anticipated to rise at an astonishing growth rate of 24.04%. Its growth can be attributed to the expansion in demand for professional services such as system integration, maintenance, and support.

As home automation systems get more complicated, so does the expertise required to ensure seamless function and integration of different components. Also, consumers are beginning to lean towards personalized home automation solutions that fit their requirements and preferences which bolsters the demand for specialized service offerings. The rising expectations from consumers for smarter, more efficient, and connected homes drive the development of both hardware and service segments.

Key Companies:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon, Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communication AB

Comcast Corp.

Control4 Corp.

Google

Honeywell International, Inc

Hubbell Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International

Legrand S.A.

LG Electronics

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Sony

United Technologies Corporation

Kiddi

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Hardware

Lighting Control

Relays



Occupancy Sensors



Daylight Sensors



Timers



Dimmers



Switches



Lighting Control Accessories and Other Products



Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance Systems



Cameras & NVRs



Software/Video Analytics



Access Control Systems



Biometric Access Control



Non-Biometric Access Control



HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats



Heating and Cooling Coils



Actuators



Smart Vents



Others



Entertainment and Other Controls

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors



Physical Activity Monitors



Smart Kitchen

Smart Coffee Makers



Smart Kettles



Smart Dish Washers



Smart Ovens



Smart Cooktops



Smart Cookers



Home Appliances

Smart Refrigerators



Smart Washers



Smart Locks



Smart Water Heaters



Smart Vacuum Cleaners



Smart Furniture

Smart Tables



Smart Desks



Smart Sofas



Others



Software

Services

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

Bluetooth



Wi-Fi



Zigbee



Dali



Others (z-wave & hybrid)



By Application

Security

Lighting

Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy Management

HVAC

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Building Type

Single Family Homes

Apartment Building

Low rise



High rise



Skyscrapers



Villas/Bungalows

Others (mobile homes, cottages)

By Construction Type

Renovation

New

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Speciality Stores



Retail (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)



Third Party Service Providers (Telecom, Security, OEMs)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

