Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Set to Reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semi-trailer dealership market was valued at US$ 10.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass US$ 17.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The semi-trailer dealership market is currently defined by a remarkable upswing in new equipment acquisitions. Fleets are clearly investing with confidence. In June 2025, net orders for new trailers in the U.S. climbed to nearly 15,400 units. Such strong monthly performance contributed to a year-to-date total of 92,000 units by the end of that month. Consequently, the momentum continued, pushing the cumulative order count to an impressive 109,800 units by August 2025, signaling a period of aggressive fleet expansion and renewal.

This wave of orders creates a ripple effect, translating directly into healthy backlogs and financial stability for manufacturers. For example, Wabash National reported an order backlog valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion at the end of 2024. Of that substantial figure, USD 813 million was for trailers scheduled for shipment within the next year. The second quarter of 2024 saw a robust 30,900 units ordered in the U.S. market alone. Moreover, this is a global trend, as seen in Spain, where 15,009 new semi-trailers were registered in 2024.

Key Findings in Semi-Trailer Dealership Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 17.7 billion CAGR 5.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (43.98%) By Dealership Type Authorized OEM Dealerships (55%) By Trailer Type Dry Van Trailers (35.12%) By Sales Channel New Semi-Trailers (58.95%) By Service Offerings Customization & Retrofit Solutions Top Drivers Demand for real-time cargo data is fueling telematics adoption.

Fleet desire for lower fuel burn rates drives aerodynamic retrofitting.

Need for payload-specific designs increasing trailer customization and specialization. Top Trends Shift towards fully integrated, OEM-installed smart trailer technology platforms.

Growing use of multi-material construction for lighter, stronger trailers.

Expansion of certified pre-owned programs by major dealership networks. Top Challenges Trailer production backlogs creating extended delivery lead times for fleets.

Oversupply in the used dry van market is depressing values.

High cancellation rates for new orders reflecting market demand uncertainty.

Strategic Dealer Expansions Reshape Regional Access and Service Delivery

To meet this rising demand, key players in the semi-trailer dealership market are strategically expanding their physical footprints. Great Dane recently launched a modern sales and service facility in Sutton, Massachusetts, in mid-2025. Following a similar path, Double A Utility Trailer Sales celebrated the grand opening of its second Ohio location in June 2024. Beyond new builds, consolidation is creating more powerful regional networks. A merger of two major Texas dealers in October 2025 created Utility Trailer of Texas, which already has plans for new stores in Fort Worth and Austin.

These strategic moves are designed to enhance service coverage and market penetration. A major consolidation in January 2025 united Utility Trailer dealer groups across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Washington, creating a powerhouse in the Mountain West. This expansion is backed by increased manufacturing might. Great Dane is constructing a massive 450,000-square-foot refrigerated trailer plant in Georgia. The new facility will create over 400 jobs, ensuring a steady flow of new inventory into the semi-trailer dealership market.

Service and Parts Operations Emerge as Critical Dealership Growth Centers

Today’s dealerships are becoming much more than sales lots; they are sophisticated service and parts hubs. The recent merger of Utility Trailer dealers in Texas, for instance, created a network with a combined total of over 140 service bays. Likewise, Northeast Great Dane’s new Massachusetts facility features impressive 180-foot-long drive-through service bays. Double A Utility Trailer Sales' new Ohio location includes a modern shop with eight service bays. These investments underscore the growing importance of maintenance and repair revenue.

A thriving parts business is essential to support these advanced service operations in the semi-trailer dealership market. Wabash National’s Parts & Services division reported net sales of USD 48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting the segment's financial power. New facilities, like those from Great Dane and Double A Utility, now feature dedicated parts warehouses and showrooms. Furthermore, dealers are adapting to new product lines, with the Valley Equipment group stocking parts and providing service for Cargobull’s refrigeration units, demonstrating a commitment to full-service support.

A Dynamic Used Trailer Market Creates Vital Opportunities for Buyers

The secondary market provides a crucial and energetic channel within the broader semi-trailer dealership market. Online auctions feature a wide variety of equipment, offering an accessible entry point for smaller fleets and independent operators. Recent auction listings included everything from a 2005 Trailmobile 48-foot dry van to a specialized 2023 Custom Trailer Specialists 45-foot end dump trailer. Even unique assets, like a 1981 Dairy Equipment Co. 7,500-gallon water tank trailer, find new owners through these platforms.

The market for late-model used equipment is also remarkably strong, reflecting high residual values. For instance, a 2022 De Lucio USA 53-foot dry van with an 80,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating was sold at auction in May 2024. Power units are also in high demand, with a 2015 Kenworth T800 listed with a starting bid of USD 9,000 and a 2022 Kenworth T370 priced at USD 140,000. The availability of an unused 2024 Peterbilt 389X heavy haul truck further illustrates the depth and liquidity of the used market.

Major Fleet Management Cycles Directly Influence Dealership Market Trends

The operational cycles of large fleet management companies have a direct and significant impact on the semi-trailer dealership market. Industry giants like Penske, U-Haul, and Walmart are major sellers at auctions, consistently turning over their fleets. Their refreshment cycles provide a steady supply of well-maintained, late-model used trucks and trailers. This inventory is a vital resource for dealerships, allowing them to serve customers who prefer or require pre-owned equipment.

These large operators also serve as bellwethers for the industry. Ryder’s 2025 forecast, for example, points to a convergence of spot and contract rates, a trend that will require all fleets to sharpen their pricing strategies. Ryder is also focused on adapting to new customer expectations and evolving regulations. Their strategic decisions and equipment choices often set the standard, influencing demand patterns and technology adoption across the entire semi-trailer dealership market.

Specialized Vocational Trailer Segments Drive Niche Market Growth and Diversification

Beyond the high-volume dry van and reefer segments, specialized vocational trailers are carving out significant growth areas. The global flatbed trailer market, for example, was projected to reach a size of USD 7.94 billion in 2024, driven by strong activity in manufacturing, energy, and construction. Demand is further supported by government-funded infrastructure projects, creating reliable, long-term opportunities for the semi-trailer dealership market.

This trend is global. A 2024 market analysis from Spain showed that specialized vehicles like dump trucks and tankers were leading growth. The refrigerated trailer market has also rebounded strongly. In response, Great Dane's new Georgia plant will have the capacity to produce over 5,000 refrigerated trailers annually. While dry and reefer vans have accounted for more than 75% of U.S. trailer sales in recent years, these specialized segments provide crucial diversification and profitability for dealers.

Advanced Technology Integration Is Now a Core Mandate for Modern Dealerships

The role of the dealership is transforming into that of a technology solutions provider. Fleets are increasingly adopting AI and data analytics for predictive maintenance and operational efficiency, and they rely on dealers for the installation and servicing of these systems. Enhanced safety sensors for features like lane departure warnings and automatic braking are becoming standard. Investments in sophisticated telematics are also on the rise, helping fleets meet both performance and environmental goals.

Regulatory shifts are a major catalyst for this technological evolution. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is rolling out a new registration system through 2025. At the same time, Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) are evolving to track detailed driving behavior metrics. Emerging vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technologies will soon allow trucks to share real-time hazard alerts. The modern semi-trailer dealership market is at the center of deploying and maintaining these complex, interconnected systems.

Sophisticated Financial Strategies are Underpinning Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Stability and Growth

Financial services are a critical, value-added component of the modern dealership. Financing options are widely promoted for new and used equipment sales, and an improvement in interest rates is expected to fuel even greater demand for equipment loans and leases. Dealerships with strong in-house or partner financing programs have a distinct competitive advantage. The financial health of manufacturers is equally important, providing a stable foundation for the entire market.

Wabash National offers a strong example of prudent financial management. In 2024, the company repurchased USD 64.4 million of its common stock while also paying out USD 14.8 million in dividends. It maintained a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.1:1.0 at the end of the year. For 2025, Wabash plans to fund its capital expenditures and working capital from operating cash flows, ensuring a steady production pipeline to support its dealer network.

Overcoming the Skilled Technician Shortage Is the Market's Pressing Challenge

The growth trajectory of the entire semi-trailer dealership market faces a significant obstacle: a critical shortage of skilled service technicians. A 2025 survey confirmed that a large number of diesel shops are understaffed. The problem is worsened by an estimated annual churn rate of 120,000 technicians across the industry. Projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that demand for qualified technicians will continue to grow, making the competition for talent even more intense.

In response, forward-thinking industry leaders are investing heavily in workforce development. Southland Transportation Group, for instance, launched a youth diesel technician apprenticeship program in August 2024, which accepts participants as young as 16 for paid, on-the-job training. The need is urgent. An untrained new hire requires an average of 357 training hours, costing an estimated USD 8,211 in wages alone. Proactive training and recruitment programs are no longer just a good idea; they are essential for future success.

Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Major Players:

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd. (CIMC)

Fontaine Trailer Co.

Great Dane LLC

Hyundai Translead

Kögel Trailer GmbH

Krone GmbH & Co. KG

MAC Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

Manac Inc.

Pitts Trailers

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Stoughton Trailers LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

Wabash National Corporation

Wielton S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Dealership Type

Authorized OEM Dealerships

Independent Dealerships

Online / Digital Dealerships

By Trailer Type

Flatbed Trailers

Dry Van Trailers

Refrigerated Trailers (Reefers)

Tanker Trailers Fuel Tankers Chemical Tankers Food-Grade Tankers

Curtain Side Trailers

Lowboy Trailers

Others Car Carrier Trailers Dump Trailers



By Sales Channel

New Semi-Trailers

Used Semi-Trailers

By Service Offering

Leasing & Financing Services

Maintenance & Repair Services

Spare Parts & Accessories

Customization & Retrofit Solutions

By End User Industry

Logistics & Transportation Companies

Construction & Infrastructure Firms

Retail & E-Commerce

Agriculture

Automotive & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas / Chemical Transport

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

