Uterine Fibroid Drugs Market Set to Reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global uterine fibroid drugs market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 12.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Innovation within the uterine fibroid drugs market is currently defined by a robust pipeline of clinical trials aimed at refining patient eligibility and treatment personalization. For instance, researchers at UCSF are actively recruiting participants aged 21 to 53 in 2025 for the PLUM Study to strictly evaluate Letrozole efficacy. Concurrently, the TRUST study is targeting a specific demographic of women with fibroids less than 10 cm in diameter who are over 18 years old. These trials signify a major pivot toward precision medicine, moving away from broad-spectrum hormonal suppression. Kissei Pharmaceutical initiated a crucial Phase 3 clinical trial for Linzagolix in March 2025, incorporating an endometriosis indication that significantly bolsters the broader fibroid portfolio’s commercial viability.

Long-term safety data collection remains a priority for validating non-invasive interventions in the Uterine fibroid drugs market. The ULTRA Registry continues tracking longitudinal outcomes for radiofrequency ablation in women aged 21 and older as of April 2025, providing critical real-world evidence. Furthermore, a 2024 study on Mifepristone specifically targets a recruitment pool of women aged 35 years and older, addressing the high-risk perimenopausal segment. Incentivizing participation has also become more aggressive; Excel Clinical Research offers compensation up to US$ 1,475 for a 2025 Phase 2 study. Such investments in clinical data generation are essential for establishing the long-term safety profiles required to displace surgical standards of care.

Key Findings in Uterine Fibroid Drugs Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 12.8 billion CAGR 14.4% Largest Region (2025) North America (34.50%) By Product Type Gnrh Agonists and Antagonists (33.50%) By Deployment Hospital/Clinical-Based Prescriptions (54.36%) By Application Symptomatic Treatment (49.46%) By Technology Hormonal Modulations (44.25%) Top Drivers High fibroid prevalence in Black women necessitates tailored pharmacotherapy.

Myfembree patent protection until 2037 secures long term investment.

Clinical efficacy data showing 78 percent blood loss reduction. Top Trends Shift toward oral antagonist regimens replacing monthly depot injections.

Integration of add back therapy to mitigate bone density loss.

Rising diagnosis rates among South Asian and East Asian demographics. Top Challenges FDA mandates strict 24 month duration cap on treatment.

High monthly retail pricing creates significant barrier to patient access.

Surgical removal remains the gold standard for permanent resolution.

Patent Exclusivity Expirations and Regulatory Shifts Redefine Competitive Barriers

Barriers to entry in the Uterine fibroid drugs market are undergoing a seismic shift due to recent regulatory determinations and approaching patent cliffs. A significant turning point occurred when Myfembree’s NCE-1 exclusivity ended on December 18, 2024, theoretically opening the door for future generic challenges. Consequently, Pfizer Canada officially terminated its co-promotion agreement for the drug on December 31, 2024, altering the promotional landscape. Sumitomo Pharma America subsequently commenced independent sales and marketing in the U.S. on January 1, 2025, marking a transition to a leaner, autonomous commercial strategy. Kissei Pharmaceutical also advanced its global footprint by submitting the New Drug Application for Linzagolix in Japan on February 26, 2025.

Strategic intellectual property management continues to be the primary defensive mechanism in the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Myfembree retains a "New Indication" exclusivity period valid until August 5, 2025, providing a temporary buffer against immediate competition. Long-term protection appears robust for incumbents, as the FDA Orange Book lists Myfembree's latest patent expiration date as May 3, 2038. Similarly, Oriahnn maintains a strong defensive position with a patent listed in the FDA Orange Book expiring on July 6, 2029. These extended exclusivity windows are critical for manufacturers to recoup high R&D costs before the inevitable entry of lower-cost generic alternatives.

Revenue Volatility and Profit Margins Signal Strategic Financial Realignment

Revenue fluctuations among key players highlight the dynamic and often volatile nature of the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Sumitomo Pharma reported a volume underperformance of US$ 37 million for Myfembree in the U.S. for the period ending December 2024, reflecting initial commercial hurdles. Despite this setback, the company’s revised revenue forecast for its North American segment is JPY 248.2 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025. In contrast, AbbVie reported substantial full-year 2024 net revenues of US$ 56.334 billion, showcasing the immense scale of its diversified portfolio. Their immunology division generated US$ 26.682 billion, providing significant capital to cross-subsidize women's health research and development.

Profitability indicators remain strong, suggesting underlying resilience within the broader context of the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Sumitomo Pharma recorded a JPY 1.6 billion gain in Q3 FY2024 specifically from equity transfers, bolstering liquidity. AbbVie issued confident 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance between US$ 12.12 and US$ 12.32, signaling strong shareholder returns. Sumitomo forecasts a core operating profit of JPY 56 billion for FY2025. Additionally, the company expects a JPY 19.9 billion revenue increase from Orgovyx, which helps finance the commercial infrastructure required to support its women's health assets.

Premium Pricing Strategies and Reimbursement Models Determine Patient Access

Cost accessibility is currently the primary driver of adoption and adherence in the Uterine fibroid drugs market. As of January 2025, the Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) for Oriahnn stands at approximately US$ 1,211.64 per 28-day supply. Retail pricing is notably higher, with Myfembree listing at major pharmacies for approximately US$ 1,610.66 per month. To mitigate these high costs and prevent treatment abandonment, the Myfembree copay assistance program provides a maximum annual savings benefit of US$ 5,000. Effectively, eligible commercially insured patients can utilize these savings cards to pay as little as US$ 5 per month for their medication.

Patient support programs are being deployed aggressively in the Uterine fibroid drugs market to ensure medication adherence amidst rising healthcare costs. The Oriahnn savings card also enables eligible patients to pay a minimum of US$ 5 per month, mirroring competitor strategies. Furthermore, the Myfembree copay card covers up to 12 prescription fills per year, ensuring full-year coverage for compliant patients. For those leveraging insurance coverage, the average out-of-pocket price for Myfembree via Amazon Pharmacy is approximately US$ 40. These reimbursement structures are vital for converting prescriptions into actual sales in a price-sensitive healthcare environment.

Formulation Specificity and Safety Protocols Shape Prescription Patterns

Product differentiation in the Uterine fibroid drugs market relies heavily on specific formulation strategies and dosing convenience. Myfembree offers a streamlined approach, containing exactly 40 mg of relugolix, 1 mg of estradiol, and 0.5 mg of norethindrone acetate per single tablet. In contrast, Oriahnn utilizes a more complex regimen with a morning capsule containing 300 mg of elagolix, 1 mg of estradiol, and 0.5 mg of norethindrone acetate, followed by an evening capsule of 300 mg elagolix only. The PLUM study is currently investigating a precise dosage of 2.5 mg of Letrozole. These formulation nuances directly impact patient compliance and physician preference.

Strict safety regulations govern the usage duration in the Uterine fibroid drugs market, influencing long-term treatment planning. The FDA-approved maximum treatment duration for both Myfembree and Oriahnn is limited to 24 months to mitigate bone density risks. Linzagolix offers distinct flexibility with dosing options of either 100 mg or 200 mg, allowing for titration based on patient tolerance. Conversely, Relugolix is the only once-daily single-pill option approved for both fibroids and endometriosis. Oriahnn requires two capsules daily, creating a compliance distinction that manufacturers must address through patient education.

Operational Restructuring and Workforce Adjustments Optimize Commercial Efficiency

Operational efficiency and lean management are becoming critical for sustaining growth in the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Sumitomo Pharma executed a strategic workforce reduction of approximately 400 employees in North America in March 2024 to reduce overhead. This move followed a previous cut of 500 positions in July 2023, cumulatively reshaping the commercial team. To further optimize resources, Sumitomo Pharma America integrated the Myfembree and Gemtesa sales teams in January 2025. Meanwhile, AbbVie operates with 55,000 employees globally as of January 31, 2025, maintaining a vast manufacturing and distribution network.

Financial maneuvers and milestone payments continue to impact the Uterine fibroid drugs market landscape. Sumitomo Pharma expects to receive a significant US$ 100 million sales milestone payment from Pfizer in the upcoming fiscal year, injecting capital into operations. AbbVie demonstrated financial confidence by increasing its dividend by 5.8% to US$ 1.64 per share in February 2025. However, Myfembree revenue is expected to remain flat in FY2025 during the sales model transition. Sumitomo has allocated JPY 13 billion for R&D expenses in FY2025 to support post-marketing studies and lifecycle management.

Rising Disease Incidence and Economic Burden Expand Addressable Patient Pool

Understanding the evolving target demographic is essential for stakeholders analyzing the Uterine fibroid drugs market. A comprehensive 2024 analysis estimates the total annual economic burden of uterine fibroids in the US at up to US$ 41.4 billion, highlighting the urgent need for cost-effective pharmacological solutions. The global age-standardized incidence rate reached 250.93 per 100,000 in the 2025 reporting period, confirming a steady rise in prevalence. Recent data indicates that 25% to 50% of symptomatic women fall into the critical 30-50 age bracket. Furthermore, approximately 80% of women with fibroids may be asymptomatic, representing a massive, untapped reservoir for potential future screening and treatment.

Clinical engagement strategies are evolving to better capture data from the Uterine fibroid drugs market patient pool. The BLOOM Pregnancy Registry requires contact with healthcare providers 3 times total for Oriahnn-exposed patients to monitor safety during gestation. The ELIX Cycle Balance study enrolled 42 participants in 2024 for a 24-week duration to assess alternative symptom management. The TRUST study eligibility is set for patients over 18 years old, broadening the research scope. These figures underscore the vast potential of the market if diagnosis rates can be improved through education and awareness campaigns.

International Licensing And Regional Approvals Fuel Global Market Penetration

International reach is expanding rapidly, reducing reliance on US revenues within the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Linzagolix launched commercially in Germany in September 2024, marking a significant entry into the European sector. This was followed by EMA approval for an endometriosis indication in November 2024, which enhances the drug's profile. Kissei Pharmaceutical’s 2025 forecast includes a JPY 13.2 billion upward revision in core operating profit, driven partly by global licensing fees. Commercialization rights in Europe are held by Theramex as of the 2024 launch, leveraging their specialized focus on women's health.

Asian markets are becoming increasingly pivotal for the future growth of the Uterine fibroid drugs market. Kissei entered a strategic licensing agreement with JW Pharmaceutical in June 2024 for Linzagolix in South Korea. Additionally, Synmosa Biopharma submitted an approval application for Linzagolix in Taiwan in 2024, targeting the East Asian demographic. Bio Genuine is currently conducting clinical trials for Linzagolix in China as of 2025 to access the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market. Sumitomo Pharma Canada received Health Canada approval for Myfembree in October 2023, effectively opening another major North American revenue stream in 2024.

Long Term Revenue Forecasts and Strategic Investments Validate Growth Trajectory

Stakeholders are projected to witness robust long-term value, underpinning confidence in the Uterine fibroid drugs market. For instance, Sumitomo Pharma projects FY2025 revenue to reach JPY 429 billion based on the October 2025 revised forecast. The company also forecasts JPY 28.8 billion in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, demonstrating recovery and stability. AbbVie reaffirms a high single-digit compound annual revenue growth rate for its ex-Humira platform through 2029, signaling sustained investment in immunology and women's health. Sumitomo projects JPY 98.9 billion in net profit attributable to owners for the half-year ended September 30, 2025.

Competitive positioning will define the next phase of the uterine fibroid drugs market as major players consolidate their gains. AbbVie expects combined sales of its immunology duo to exceed US$ 27 billion in 2027, indirectly supporting the R&D budget for its women's health assets. Linzagolix is currently approved in the EU and Japan but not yet in the US as of early 2025, leaving room for future market entry. Myfembree remains the only once-daily single-pill option for dual indications, a unique selling proposition that Sumitomo plans to leverage for market share maintenance.

Uterine Fibroid Drugs Market Major Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Daewon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

TiumBio Co., Ltd.

ObsEva SA

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

Hospital/Clinic-Based Prescriptions

Retail Pharmacy/Drug Stores

Online/E-pharmacy

By Product Type

GnRH Agonists & Antagonists Leuprolide Relugolix

Selective Progesterone Receptor Modulators Ulipristal acetate Vilaprisan

Hormonal Therapies Combined oral contraceptives Progestins

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Ibuprofen Naproxen

Other Adjunctive Therapies Iron supplements Herbal/OTC remedies



By Technology/Mode of Action

Hormonal Modulation

GnRH Receptor Targeting

Anti-inflammatory Mechanisms

Progesterone Receptor Modulation

By Application

Symptomatic Treatment

Fertility & Reproductive Health

Pre-Surgical Management

Post-Surgical Therapy

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Gynecology & Women’s Health Centers

Retail Pharmacies

E-pharmacies/Online Platforms

Other End-Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

