OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID; OTCQX: TNTLF), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TNTLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Accessing the OTCQX Market highlights Tantalus’ dedication to transparency and operational excellence while also strengthening our access to U.S. investors,” said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. “Given that the vast majority of our utility customers and revenue is generated from the United States, we believe cross-trading between the TSX and OTCQX will enhance liquidity and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/ .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

