Aya Gold & Silver Announces January 2025, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Production Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce production of 491,310 ounces (“oz”) of silver (“Ag”) in Q4-2024 at its Zgounder Silver Mine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. In addition, Aya is pleased to report production of 383,515 oz of Ag, in January 2025.

Select Production Metrics

Production Metrics Q4-2023 Q4-2024 January

2025 Silver production oz 450,046 491,310 383,515 Tonnage processed kt 66,449 113,674 88,868 Silver recovery % 87 85 87 Mill availability % 91 88 95 Mine production t 176,208 102,485 50,403

Production Highlights

Silver (“Ag”) production of 491,310 oz in Q4-2024 and 383,515 oz in January 2025, the latter of which represents an increase of 77% over December 2024.

in Q4-2024 and in January 2025, the latter of which represents an over December 2024. Processed 113,310 tonnes (“t”) in Q4-2024 and 88,868t of ore in January 2025, the latter of which represents an increase of 53% over December 2024.

in Q4-2024 and in January 2025, the latter of which represents an over December 2024. Silver recovery of 85% in Q4-2024 and 87% silver recovery in January 2025, the latter of which represents an increase of 6% over December 2024.

in Q4-2024 and in January 2025, the latter of which represents over December 2024. Combined mill availability of 88% in Q4-2024 and 95% mill availability in January 2025, the latter of which represents an 8% increase compared to December 2024.

in Q4-2024 and in January 2025, the latter of which represents an compared to December 2024. Mine production of 102,485t in Q4-2024 and 50,403t of ore mined in January 2025, the latter of which represents a 29% increase compared to December 2024, as per Aya’s mine ramp up plan.



"I am pleased to announce Q4-2024 and January 2025 production results, achieving 2024 production guidance and highlighting a significant step-change in output and an 77% month-over-month increase from December 2024 to January 2025. This strong performance is driven by improving recoveries and the successful ramp-up of the new Zgounder plant, which is operating above nameplate capacity, alongside the open pit, which continues to exceed expectations,” stated President & CEO Benoit La Salle. “Month-over-month improvements across the integrated operations at Zgounder reflect disciplined execution and operational strength, positioning us for sustained production growth and record profitability in 2025.”

Q4-2024 and Full Year 2024 Production Metrics

Key Production Metrics Q4-2024* FY-2024* Tonnage processed t 113,674 358,919 Silver ingots produced oz 235,227 592,268 Silver in concentrate for sale produced oz 256,083 1,053,997 Total silver produced oz 491,310 1,646,265

* 2024 numbers are preliminary and are subject to final adjustment.

In 2024 the new mill was commissioned and reached commercial production in late December 2024. Underground stopes were further defined, and levels down to 1900 were developed. The open pit performed well which gives further flexibility to reach the objective of 3,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) total mining rate in 2025.

Q4-2024 and Full Year Earnings Release Date

Aya will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operational results before market open on March 28, 2025 and will host a conference call shortly afterwards. Details of the call will be released at a later date.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

