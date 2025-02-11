Bitget Wallet Simplifies BNB Memecoin Trading with MemeX and Zero-Fee On-Ramp





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched the BNB Chain Meme Token List, providing real-time tracking and one-click trading for the most popular meme tokens. As meme tokens surge in popularity on BNB Chain, this feature — alongside the powerful MemeX discovery tool, limit orders, and a zero-fee BNB on-ramp event — ensures users have the right tools to stay ahead of the market and discover early-stage tokens.

The Meme Token List is a real-time leaderboard that shows the top-performing and emerging meme tokens on BNB Chain. It's designed to make trading simple by helping users easily find trending tokens and understand market movements. By offering quick and easy access to token insights, Bitget Wallet helps users discover new opportunities without missing key moments.

To further boost the memecoin trading experience, Bitget Wallet includes MemeX and limit order support for BNB Chain. MemeX is an exclusive discovery tool that finds new, high-potential tokens within seconds of their creation. It also filters out high-risk tokens, giving users added safety when trading. The limit order feature allows users to set a target price for buying or selling, and trades will automatically execute when the market hits their set price. This helps users stay in control, especially when the market is moving fast.

To make it easier and cheaper to trade meme tokens, users can buy BNB directly within Bitget Wallet with zero on-ramp fees. Bitget Wallet has partnered with Simplex and OnMeta for a special BNB on-ramp event running from February 12, 20:00 to February 19, 20:00 (UTC+8). During this period, users benefit from zero-fee BNB purchases and the chance to win a share of the $5,000 $BGB prize pool. This streamlined, cost-effective on-ramp removes fees and delays, giving users a head start in the fast-moving meme token market.

"Meme tokens are entering a new era where virality and fun will continue, but the big wins will come from smart strategies and early moves," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We expect trends like cross-vertical memes, AI-driven tokenomics, and sustainable community models to define the next wave of memecoin trading. Our goal is to give users the best tools to capture these opportunities and stay ahead of the next big trend."

