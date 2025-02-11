Advent Technologies Approved for €2.16 Million “RESCUE” Project

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ADN) Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advent Technologies, SA is pleased to announce the launch of the RESCUE project, a strategic initiative funded under the HORIZON-JTI-CLEANH2-2024-04-01 call for "Portable Fuel Cells for Backup Power During Natural Disasters to Support Critical Infrastructures." The four year project has a total budget of €5 million, and a funding rate of 70%. Advent’s approved budget for the initiative is €2.16 million.

RESCUE aims to develop a certified, portable 50 kW power generator system designed to deliver reliable, sustainable backup power in critical situations based on HT-PEM technology. This collaborative effort brings together world-class partners, led by DLR (Germany) as the project coordinator, with participation from Advent Technologies (Greece), CERTH (Greece), THW (Germany), DTU (Denmark), and ProACT (Greece).

Advent Technologies will play a pivotal role in the project as the primary technology provider, focusing on system integration and innovation. The key deliverable is a 50 kW High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (HT-PEM FC) dual-fuel portable power generator system. This system will consist of a generator module and a fuel tank, each housed in separate 20-foot containers for optimal mobility and deployment.

Nora Gourdoupi, Advent’s Senior VP of Corporate Business Development stated, “Advent is proud to contribute its expertise to this transformative project, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation in clean energy technologies.”

Gary Herman, Advent’s CEO commented, “I want to thank Nora, Olga Bereketidou and the Advent team on the RESCUE project. This is an important program and reiterates the Company’s commitment to expanding the use of its leading-edge clean tech technology solutions.”

The RESCUE project responds to the critical need for sustainable, portable power solutions, particularly in disaster-stricken regions where supporting essential infrastructure is paramount. By utilizing hydrogen and hydrogen-rich fuels, the project aims to set new benchmarks for energy resilience and environmental sustainability.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

