DIRTT's Update on Litigation with Falkbuilt, Smed and Loberg

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced an update on the Company's litigation against Falkbuilt, Smed and Loberg.

On February 5, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Utah granted Falkbuilt's motion to dismiss the case DIRTT brought against it in Utah, on the basis of forum non conveniens. In simple terms, the Utah Court decided that it would not hear DIRTT's claims in Utah because Canada is an adequate alternative forum (i.e., location) and Canadian law applies to most of DIRTT's claims. Further, the Utah Court found that DIRTT's Canadian company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., owns the trade secrets that were the subject matter of the Utah claim, so whether the theft of those trades secrets occurred in Canada or abroad, they would result in injury to DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. and could be pursued in Canada. The Utah Court, in essence, redirected the determination of those damages from Utah to Canada, being the appropriate forum for the legal dispute.

Meanwhile, in November 2024, the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, Canada, scheduled the Canadian lawsuit for an 8-week trial commencing February 2, 2026, and running consecutively until March 27, 2026. With the Canadian trial commencing less than a year away, DIRTT is pursuing damages and losses it suffered in Canada, the United States, and abroad in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. The Canadian Court will determine whether Falkbuilt, Mogens Smed, Barrie Loberg and others wrongfully caused DIRTT to suffer damages, which could exceed $50,000,000. DIRTT is confident in the strength of its case.

