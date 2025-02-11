Check Point and Wiz Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Cloud Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz to address the growing challenges enterprises face securing hybrid cloud environments. This collaboration bridges the longstanding gap between cloud network security and Cloud Native Application Protection (CNAPP) through a deep technological integration and strategic business alliance, delivering an industry-leading unified, holistic security solution.

“This partnership between the parties was formalized in order to create a new security paradigm—combining Check Point’s cloud network security expertise with Wiz’s CNAPP leadership to deliver comprehensive protection across hybrid mesh environments,” said Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer at Check Point. “Together, we are transforming how organizations manage risk, enabling teams to collaborate with greater efficiency and control.”

Today’s enterprises operate in complex environments where network and cloud security often function in silos, creating critical visibility and control gaps. Cloud network security teams lack context about cloud-specific risks, while cloud security teams struggle to understand how cloud network security controls protect assets. This fragmentation leads to inefficiencies, misconfigurations, and increased cyber risks.

“Bringing together Wiz’s leading CNAPP technology and Check Point’s expertise in cloud network security enhances visibility and prioritizes risks more effectively,” said Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Wiz. “Our partnership is aimed to ensure that companies can seamlessly protect their network and cloud environments with an integrated, industry-leading solution while continuing to democratize cloud security.”

The partnership between Check Point and Wiz addresses these issues head-on offering customers:

Unified Security Insights : Check Point’s cloud network security controls integrated within Wiz’s CNAPP risk platform, enabling cloud security teams to automatically prevent attacks access real-time network-driven insights for smarter risk prioritization

: Check Point’s cloud network security controls integrated within Wiz’s CNAPP risk platform, enabling cloud security teams to automatically prevent attacks access real-time network-driven insights for smarter risk prioritization Enhanced Risk Context : Wiz’s advanced risk analysis feeds integrate directly into Check Point’s platform, providing network security teams with actionable recommendations to optimize security coverage and configurations

: Wiz’s advanced risk analysis feeds integrate directly into Check Point’s platform, providing network security teams with actionable recommendations to optimize security coverage and configurations Prioritization of Unsecured Assets : Cloud security teams are empowered to identify and address unsecured assets more effectively, leveraging network security data to guide decision-making

: Cloud security teams are empowered to identify and address unsecured assets more effectively, leveraging network security data to guide decision-making Optimized Security Operations: Network security teams benefit from tailored recommendations generated by Wiz’s platform, enhancing operational efficiency across hybrid environments

The mutually beneficial partnership includes joint integration and the assisted migration of Check Point’s CNAPP customers to Wiz. Check Point expects to reallocate resources and make further investments across its cloud security business, including cloud network security, web application firewall (WAF), generative AI (GenAI), and other key cloud technologies.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ long-term commitment to driving security innovation and addressing the most pressing cloud security challenges faced by modern enterprises.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including over 45 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Lightspeed, Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Thrive Capital, Greylock, Wellington, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our strategic partnership with Wiz to address the growing challenges enterprise face securing hybrid environments future growth, the creation of a new security paradigm, the reallocation of resources, the making of further investments across our Cloud Security business and the ability of our partnership with Wiz to seamlessly protect companies’ network and cloud environments. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.