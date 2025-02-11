High Roller Enters a Strategic Partnership With Yggdrasil Expanding Its Premium Online Casino Slots Offerings

High Roller Integrates Yggdrasil Award-Winning Games into its Platform to Engage Active Players

Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of High Roller and Fruta , each a premium online gaming operator known for its casino platform, announces a strategic partnership with leading global iGaming publisher Yggdrasil . This collaboration will take player entertainment and engagement to new heights, enhancing the overall gaming experience with Yggdrasil’s award-winning portfolio of innovative games integrated into High Roller’s platform and premium casino offerings.

A Powerhouse Collaboration for Player Engagement and Growth

Jose Kadala, Chief Commercial Officer at Yggdrasil, shared that, “Partnering with the High Roller team was an easy choice. Their dominant presence in key markets, great technology, and an incredible team to work with definitely set them apart as true industry leaders. We're thrilled for the future of this growing partnership.”

High Roller Excited to Continue Building Top-Tier Gaming Experiences

Elaine Micallef, Head of Casino at High Roller shared, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Yggdrasil Gaming on our platform. Known for its high-quality slots, Yggdrasil brings an incredible selection of top titles, including top games such as Valley of the Gods and Vikings Go Berzerk, which our players are sure to enjoy. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering the best gaming experience.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is driven by a passion for delivering exceptional gaming experiences to operators and players worldwide, powered by agile technology. Founded in 2013, Yggdrasil has evolved from being an established and celebrated slot provider to a global publishing powerhouse. Through its industry-leading partner network, proprietary GATI technology and the pioneering YGG Masters program, Yggdrasil operates a proven and highly scalable, innovation-driven business model.

With a strong corporate culture centered on creativity, quality, and technology leadership, Yggdrasil continues to push boundaries. Loved by players, streamers, and operators worldwide, the company remains committed to fueling the industry with cutting-edge content and unforgettable gaming experiences. Yggdrasil knows what it takes to entertain the world.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

