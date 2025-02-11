Dentsply Sirona Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Wellspect Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Wellspect Healthcare business (“Wellspect”).

Wellspect is a leading provider of bladder and bowel management care products with an over 40-year history. Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and accessories from trusted brands like LoFric® and Navina™, Wellspect has delivered improved organic sales growth in recent years, including mid-to-high single digit growth for 2023 and through the first three quarters of 2024. The business is well-positioned in the large and growing continence care space, which has an estimated $2 billion total addressable market.

“We have initiated a review of strategic alternatives for Wellspect as we believe that taking this step now enables us to unlock significant potential value for all our stakeholders,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. “As part of our transformation strategy over the last few years, we invested in strengthening Wellspect’s foundation and positioning the business for the future by prioritizing product innovation, profitable revenue growth and capacity expansion to meet anticipated demand growth. Importantly, we developed a strong product pipeline with potential opportunities to access significant untapped markets in Wellspect’s core business and other adjacencies, and we have seen early indications that this added focus has led to improved financial performance. We look forward to determining an outcome for Wellspect that supports the business’ enhanced growth trajectory and success while also enabling Dentsply Sirona to focus our resources and attention on our dental business.”

Campion continued, “We continue to make progress executing the second phase of our business transformation journey by taking steps to reshape the organization, unlock efficiencies, enhance customer engagement and strategically allocate spend to generate the greatest return, including in commercial investments. We are confident that these actions will enable us to deliver on the promise that a broad-based dental organization has to offer. As we move forward, the Board and management team are committed to a continued disciplined approach in regularly evaluating the Company’s portfolio, cost structure, investments and other avenues to drive sustainable, profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic alternatives process or assurance that the process will result in a transaction. Dentsply Sirona does not intend to make further announcements regarding the review of strategic alternatives unless and until the Board approves a course of action or otherwise determines further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Dentsply Sirona and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor.

As previously announced, the Company will report its financial results and host its investor conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 27, 2025.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality, and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

