David Margulies Joins Guggenheim Securities’ Electronic Trading Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that David Margulies has joined the firm’s Equities Sales & Trading group as a Managing Director. Mr. Margulies will oversee the continued buildout of Guggenheim’s electronic trading business. He is based in the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Margulies brings more than three decades of electronic trading experience to Guggenheim. He joins the firm from Piper Sandler where he served as a Managing Director in the Electronic Trading business for more than five years. Prior to his time at Piper Sandler, Mr. Margulies served as Partner and Head of Electronics Products Group at Weeden & Co. for more than 12 years.

During his time at Piper Sandler and Weeden & Co., Mr. Margulies was responsible for overseeing sales, product development, client support, and technology resources within electronic trading. Under the guidance of Mr. Margulies, Piper Sandler and Weeden & Co.’s electronic trading groups received multiple industry honors, including Best Agency Broker Algorithms and Best Artificial Intelligence Algorithmic Product.

“We are excited to welcome Dave, who has been a leader in electronic trading for more than three decades," said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. “Dave's onboarding reflects the focus and commitment of our Equities business to building a leading electronic trading platform. We look forward to his continued success as we continue to invest in our electronic trading capabilities following the arrival of Senior Advisor John Cosenza.”

Mr. Margulies earned his B.A. from the University of Maryland.



