Stran & Company Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “With the restatement of our 2023 and 2022 financial statements completed, we were able to focus our attention and successfully finalize our 2024 first and second quarter filings. We experienced a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a 6.4% increase in revenue to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating our continued ability to execute on our growth strategy in 2024. Additionally, we maintained a strong cash position, with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024.”

“We believe our strong results reflect our continued market penetration, securing and expanding contracts with leading brands that showcase our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers. To further strengthen our position, we acquired strategic assets from Gander Group, enhancing our technology, product offerings, and services while supporting our long-term growth strategy. Our focus remains on accelerating growth, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our market position. We are confident in our ability to execute our strategy, and sustain long-term growth, positioning us for continued success in the years ahead.”

“Stran is poised for an exciting 2025 as we continue our growth trajectory and seek market expansion. We expect to host a detailed conference call with shareholders following the filing of Stran’s third quarter 2024 financial results.”

Financial Results

First Quarter 2024 Results

Sales increased 17.9% to approximately $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the Company benefited from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller Co., Inc. (“T R Miller”) in June 2023.

Gross profit increased 3.8% to approximately $5.6 million, or 29.8% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $5.4 million, or 33.9% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales. The decrease in gross profit margin to 29.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 33.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $0.5 million, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These results were primarily due to the increase in sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller to approximately $2.0 million from $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the increase of approximately $1.2 million from recurring organic sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. These factors were offset by an increase in operating expenses and an increase in cost of sales.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Sales decreased 4.1% to approximately $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients, partially offset from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller in June 2023.

Gross profit increased 4.2% to approximately $5.5 million, or 32.8% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $5.2 million, or 30.1% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was offset by a decrease in sales of approximately $0.7 million. The increase in gross profit margin to 32.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 30.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to improvements in purchasing from suppliers.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in gross profit.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results

Sales increased 6.4% to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers.

Our gross profit increased 4.0% to approximately $11.1 million, or 31.2% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $10.7 million, or 31.9% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales of approximately $2.1 million, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales of approximately $1.7 million in aggregate. The decrease in gross profit margin to 31.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 31.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors during the three months ended March 31, 2024, partially offset by improvements in purchasing from vendors in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in costs of sales and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in sales.

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  March 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $9,486  $8,059 
Investments  10,710   10,393 
Accounts receivable, net  14,209   16,223 
Accounts receivable - related parties  878   853 
Inventory  4,231   4,782 
Prepaid corporate taxes     62 
Prepaid expenses  948   953 
Deposits  1,578   1,717 
Total current assets  42,040   43,042 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,664   1,521 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Intangible assets - customer lists, net  3,029   3,114 
Other assets  23   23 
Right of use asset - office leases  1,192   1,336 
Total other assets  4,244   4,473 
Total assets $47,948  $49,036 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $3,347  $4,745 
Accrued payroll and related  1,710   2,568 
Unearned revenue  592   1,116 
Rewards program liability  2,850   875 
Sales tax payable  595   344 
Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities  224   224 
Current portion of installment payment liabilities  781   786 
Current portion of lease liability  540   528 
Total current liabilities  10,639   11,186 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities  763   763 
Long-term installment payment liabilities  639   639 
Long-term lease liability  661   798 
Total long-term liabilities  2,063   2,200 
Total liabilities  12,702   13,386 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  38,413   38,263 
Accumulated deficit  (3,089)  (2,602)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (80)  (13)
Total stockholders’ equity  35,246   35,650 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $47,948  $49,036 


 
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  2024  2023 
     (Restated) 
SALES      
Sales $18,781  $15,971 
Sales – related parties  46    
Total sales  18,827   15,971 
         
COST OF SALES:        
Cost of sales  13,178   10,562 
Cost of sales - related parties  35    
Total cost of sales  13,213   10,562 
         
GROSS PROFIT  5,614   5,409 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
General and administrative expenses  6,279   5,991 
Total operating expenses  6,279   5,991 
         
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (665)  (582)
         
OTHER INCOME:        
Other income  15    
Interest income  93   138 
Realized gain on investments  70   12 
Total other income  178   150 
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (487)  (432)
         
Provision for income taxes     52 
         
NET LOSS $(487) $(484)
         
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE        
Basic $(0.03) $(0.03)
Diluted $(0.03) $(0.03)
         
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING        
Basic  18,574,748   18,477,419 
Diluted  18,574,748   18,477,419 


 
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  June 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $11,874  $8,059 
Investments  9,603   10,393 
Accounts receivable, net  12,015   16,223 
Accounts receivable - related parties  828   853 
Inventory  3,974   4,782 
Prepaid corporate taxes  32   62 
Prepaid expenses  617   953 
Deposits  1,910   1,717 
Total current assets  40,853   43,042 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,715   1,521 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Intangible assets - customer lists, net  2,943   3,114 
Other assets  23   23 
Right of use asset - office leases  1,061   1,336 
Total other assets  4,027   4,473 
Total assets $46,595  $49,036 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $3,875  $4,745 
Accrued payroll and related  1,211   2,568 
Unearned revenue  854   1,116 
Rewards program liability  3,350   875 
Sales tax payable  227   344 
Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities  224   224 
Current portion of installment payment liabilities  398   786 
Current portion of lease liability  519   528 
Total current liabilities  10,658   11,186 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities  763   763 
Long-term installment payment liabilities  339   639 
Long-term lease liability  550   798 
Total long-term liabilities  1,652   2,200 
Total liabilities  12,310   13,386 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  38,433   38,263 
Accumulated deficit  (4,118)  (2,602)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (32)  (13)
Total stockholders’ equity  34,285   35,650 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $46,595  $49,036 


 
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
     (Restated)     (Restated) 
SALES            
Sales $16,693  $17,285  $35,474  $33,256 
Sales – related parties     130   46   130 
Total sales  16,693   17,415   35,520   33,386 
                 
COST OF SALES:                
Cost of sales  11,226   12,067   24,405   22,629 
Cost of sales - related parties     100   35   100 
Total cost of sales  11,226   12,167   24,440   22,729 
                 
GROSS PROFIT  5,467   5,248   11,080   10,657 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
General and administrative expenses  6,575   6,245   12,857   12,236 
Total operating expenses  6,575   6,245   12,857   12,236 
                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (1,108)  (997)  (1,777)  (1,579)
                 
OTHER INCOME:                
Other income  1   17   16   17 
Interest income  82   146   175   284 
Realized gain on investments  3   9   73   21 
Total other income  86   172   264   322 
                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (1,022)  (825)  (1,513)  (1,257)
                 
Provision for income taxes  3   99   3   151 
                 
NET LOSS $(1,025) $(924) $(1,516) $(1,408)
                 
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE                
Basic $(0.06) $(0.05) $(0.08) $(0.08)
Diluted $(0.06) $(0.05) $(0.08) $(0.08)
                 
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING                
Basic  18,589,086   18,532,342   18,581,957   18,504,761 
Diluted  18,589,086   18,532,342   18,581,957   18,504,761 