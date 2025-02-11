SEALSQ Invests in ColibriTD to Integrate Quantum-as-a-Service Into Its Quantum Roadmap

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic investment in ColibriTD to integrate its quantum-as-a-service platform into SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap. This partnership marks a significant step toward the acceleration of the second quantum revolution, offering industries unprecedented access to disruptive quantum computing technologies.

Many industries, including military, aerospace, and energy stand to benefit from ColibriTD’s innovation, as they resolve the underlying complex mathematical problems behind industrial use cases such as simulation of combustion, fluid dynamic, material deformation.

Founded in 2019, ColibriTD has assembled a team of world-class researchers, academics, and industry leaders, all committed to delivering an end-to-end quantum computing platform. This platform is designed to operate seamlessly on both existing noisy quantum computers and emerging quantum hardware, bridging the gap between today’s computational limits and tomorrow’s quantum breakthroughs.

Dr. Laurent Guiraud, Co-Founder and CEO of ColibriTD, commented: “This partnership with SEALSQ is a major step forward in our mission to make quantum computing accessible to industries seeking cutting-edge solutions. By integrating our platform into SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap, we can accelerate the development and adoption of quantum technologies, unlocking new possibilities for innovation and growth.”

With this investment, ColibriTD will accelerate the development of its quantum-as-a-service platform and integrate it into SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap. The platform will initially focus Random Number Generation enhancement, SEALSQ quantum attack lab before expanding into other sectors such T° and Electromagnetic sensor applications. Additionally, the funding will bolster ColibriTD’s hardware partnerships and academic collaborations while laying the groundwork for the company’s open-source strategy.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated: “This investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to securing the quantum future. By integrating ColibriTD’s quantum-as-a-service platform into SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that industries can harness the power of quantum computing securely and effectively.”

Bernard Vian, General Manager of SEALSQ, said: “The integration of ColibriTD’s technology into SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap will enhance our ability to deliver scalable quantum-secure solutions across multiple industries. This partnership not only accelerates quantum adoption but also strengthens our mission to develop robust security frameworks for the quantum era.”

This strategic investment further strengthens SEALSQ’s commitment to pioneering post-quantum security solutions and ensuring enterprises are well-prepared for the quantum era.

About ColibriTD

ColibriTD is a quantum computing company focused on delivering end-to-end quantum solutions that seamlessly integrate with classical computing infrastructure. Its mission is to make quantum computing accessible to industries seeking cutting-edge solutions for real-world challenges.

For media inquiries, please visit https://www.colibritd.com/

Contact: Dr Laurent Guiraud - laurent.guiraud@colibritd.com



About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.