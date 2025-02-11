The Great Twine Round-Up Contest in Alberta: Be part of it in 2025

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three out of four $3000 cash prizes are still to be won across Alberta in 2025 in the Great Twine Round-Up Contest. The first prize was randomly drawn on January 15 from over 100 entries, and was awarded to the winner’s 4-H club, the Northern Lethbridge 4-H Beef Club.

As part of the Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It! pilot program and in partnership with the Alberta Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) and Cleanfarms, this innovative contest helps encourage Alberta farmers to step-up their recycling of used plastic baler twine.

“Alberta farmers proudly do their part to make agriculture clean and sustainable,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen. “Last year alone, Cleanfarms recycled 95,400 kg of twine through the Alberta pilot. This contest helps recognize all that hard work, while building a better future together.”

With funds granted by the Government of Alberta and administered by Alberta Beef Producers, a total of $12,000 is divided into four cash prizes of $3,000. Three of these prizes are awarded to the winner’s respective 4-H club. The fourth prize category is for independent entrants, in which the winner awards their prize to an Alberta-based ag charity of their choice.

“We are really pleased that so many Alberta farmers—including youth—are making a difference in their community,” said Treena Van Hierden, leader of the Northern Lethbridge 4-H Beef Club. “We are very grateful to our club’s members and parents for participating in this contest, and we also thank Cleanfarms for providing this opportunity to help our local agricultural community.”

APRG Chair Assar Grinde also greeted the news, saying: “Finding solutions to agriculture plastics is an undertaking where meaningful change happens one step at a time. We hope that the Great Twine Round-Up Contest can become a great example of how that approach generates important, lasting results.”

The three remaining prizes (two 4-H, one independent) will be drawn on June 18, 2025. Contest closes on May 31, 2025. Visit GreatTwineRoundUp.ca for details on how to enter today.

About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) formed in 2016 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of partners including commodity groups, retailers, municipalities, academic institutions, recyclers, and farmers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

