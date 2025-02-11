Solera Health Bolsters Executive Ranks with Several Seasoned Healthcare Leaders

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform creating a bespoke digital health solution to seamlessly and easily connect people to health solutions that work, today announced the expansion of its tenured senior leadership team with four critical hires.

The company has named Matthew Shilts Chief Technology Officer, a role he previously held at Optum, where he helped the multi-billion dollar company transform its engineering and IT organizations. Solera has also made three other executive hires, naming Michael J. Levin General Counsel and Chief Information Security Officer, Kris Heinzen Chief Product Officer, and Lenny Skelton Chief Sales Officer. Levin joins from 3M, Heinzen from Optum, and Skelton from Quantum. The announcement follows the close of Solera’s $40 million Series E funding round and the formal addition of John Santelli as CEO in January.

“We’re building something special, and I couldn’t have asked for a more uniquely talented team to join me in this endeavor,” Santelli said. “Matthew, Michael, Kris and Lenny have all proven their expertise at some of the world’s largest and most innovative organizations, and they build on Solera’s sturdy foundation to make healthcare more accessible, more efficient, and more cost-effective with extensive, on-benefit digital health solutions that can replace or extend on-premises care.”

Matthew Shilts, Chief Technology Officer

Shilts served at Optum for over a decade, leading the company’s advanced technology research, cloud computing, infrastructure platforms, CCaaS, and conversational AI teams. During his tenure, Optum’s revenue grew $226 billion as it significantly expanded its services.

Earlier in his career, Shilts was a serial entrepreneur, having founded multiple companies, including SocialSamba, CircleShare and Nanobiz (sold to VeriSign). Shilts’ unique combination of experience at large and small organizations includes roles at Sun Microsystems, VeriSign and Red Brick Health.

Michael J. Levin, General Counsel and Chief Information Security Officer

Levin joins Solera from 3M, where as deputy CISO he led global cyber defense operations. His healthcare experience includes nearly a decade at UnitedHealth Group, whereas senior vice president of global cyber risk & defense he managed cybersecurity for one of the world's largest healthcare organizations.

At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), he served as the first director of security design & innovation, helping shape healthcare cybersecurity policy and programs. Earlier roles at Deloitte included leading security investigations for healthcare clients, while at the U.S. Office of Special Counsel he served as an investigative counsel. Levin holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul University with a concentration in cyber law, along with a CISSP and other security certifications.

Kris Heinzen, Chief Product Officer

Also a veteran of Optum, Heinzen spent more than seven years at the healthcare giant, most recently as senior vice president of information technology. Before Optum, Heinzen was senior director of technical product management for UnitedHealth Group, where she spent nearly nine years.

Heinzen brings over 25 years of leadership experience to Solera, including 10 in fintech and more than 15 in healthcare. She has managed diverse product portfolios across women's health, chronic care, behavioral health, and incentives, and she's also led the launch of new product platforms, streamlined product development processes, and delivered significant cost savings.

Lenny Skelton, Chief Sales Officer

Skelton has spent over 17 years leading the sales organization at digital health giant Quantum, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales. While at Quantum, he focused on delivering employers and benefit consultants a mechanism to deliver an improved healthcare journey for plan members, ultimately contributing to rapid growth for the organization.

Prior to Quantum, Skelton held sales positions across a number of health benefits and technology organizations, including Concur, Employease, and ADP.

To learn more about the Solera HALO platform, visit https://www.soleranetwork.com/halo-platform.



About Solera Health

At Solera, we're redefining and streamlining digital healthcare delivery with a value-based, on-benefit solution that measurably drives down the total cost of care. Our HALO platform integrates seamlessly with payers’ on-premises operations, intelligently guiding participants to best-fit care providers via a combination of bespoke and curated digital health solutions with your own preferred apps—all in a single digital space. Together, we can untangle healthcare's web of inefficiencies, siloed information, and outdated systems. It only takes one. It only takes Solera. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .