Assays on Duquesne West Property Continue to Support Open Pit Potential

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a further update on work undertaken by Emperor Metals Inc. on the Duquesne West Property in Quebec, under option from Globex.

In a press release today, Emperor report that they completed drilling and assaying of 19 holes (8,166m) in 2024 as well as assaying approximately 8,000 metres of historical core stored by Globex. One hundred percent (100%) of the assays from the 2024 drilling have been reported but, only 55% of the historical core assays.

John Florek, the President of Emperor, commented:

“With intercepts like 43.9 m at 0.74 g/t Au (gold) in previously unsampled historical core and 2.5 m of 8.62 g/t Au, we are growing more confident in adding incremental ounces outside the known lenses. We are identifying new zones with both high-grade and lower-grade potential for open-pit mining, while also expanding these zones; critical for realizing our open-pit mining vision. We continue to extend the potential open-pit footprint, both at the margins and at depth.”

Shareholders may access Emperor’s press release here.

Duquesne West Gold Project – Emperor Metals Inc./Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

