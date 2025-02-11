PathAI and Rede D’Or Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Pathology Solutions to Brazil

BOSTON and SAO PAULO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leader in digital and AI-powered pathology solutions, and Rede D’OR, the largest integrated healthcare network in Brazil, today announced a partnership that will bring PathAI’s cutting-edge technology to Rede D’Or’s network of hospitals and diagnostic centers, marking PathAI’s strategic entry into South America. Rede D’or will be the first major institution in Brazil to use digital pathology at scale.

Rede D’Or will implement PathAI’s AISight®1 image management system across its pathology operations which support the national network of 78 hospitals. The platform integrates advanced AI algorithms, including PathAI’s AIM-Breast Biomarker panel supporting ER, PR, HER2, and Ki67 quantification, to support pathology workflows. Rede D’Or will also utilize PathAI’s tools for research purposes.

“This collaboration is a testament to Rede D’Or’s dedication to delivering world-class healthcare to our patients,” said Fernando Soares, MD, Full Professor at the University of Sao Paulo and Head of the Department of Anatomic Pathology at Rede D’Or. “We are looking forward to integrating AISight into our pathology workflows to enhance precision and efficiency, particularly in oncology, while advancing our research capabilities amidst our continued expansion.”

“This partnership demonstrates how leading healthcare institutions can successfully integrate digital and computational solutions to improve operational efficiency and advance research capabilities to deepen our understanding of diseases and refine treatment approaches,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of PathAI. “Rede D’Or’s commitment to innovation in healthcare as a means to improve patient outcomes makes them the ideal partner for introducing our technology to the Latin American market.”

This implementation supports Rede D’Or’s R$7.5 billion expansion plan, which aims to grow their network to over 125 facilities.

AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.



About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

About Rede D’OR

Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the hospital's operation. The Company provides treatment in a number of areas, such as oncology, surgery, gynecology, cardiology, dietetics, neurology, dermatology, as well as pediatrics. Furthermore, the Company offers diagnostic services, scientific research and education partnerships, as well as learning programs for professionals, including doctors, nurses and psychologists. Its hospitals are located in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Pernambuco, Bahia, Sergipe, Maranhao, Parana, Ceara and Federal District, among others. Additionally, the Company operates a network of oncological clinics and analysis and imaging laboratories.

About AISight

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology practices. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its browser-accessible, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.

