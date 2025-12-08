UMC Utrecht Selects PathAI’s AISight® Dx to Accelerate Research on AI Pathology Algorithms

BOSTON, Mass. and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital pathology solutions, today announced a partnership with University Medical Center Utrecht to deploy AISight® Dx, PathAI’s digital pathology image management system, to accelerate research on AI algorithms.

UMC Utrecht was among the early adopters of digital pathology, having transitioned to fully digital operations as early as 2015. In choosing AISight Dx, UMC Utrecht’s researchers will use AISight Dx to evaluate algorithms from PathAI and other commercial developers for a variety of applications including PD-L1, HER2, Ki-67, MASH, tumor microenvironment, and others.

AISight Dx is an AI-native and open digital pathology platform and image management system. It allows both PathAI’s own AI models and PathAI partner algorithms to be deployed natively within the same user interface. Built on a secure cloud infrastructure, AISight Dx provides laboratories and academic centers such as UMC Utrecht with elastic computing resources to scale AI use seamlessly, while ensuring that all data storage and processing remain entirely within Europe. This and AISight Dx’s robust cell-level AI visualization enables users to easily test, compare, and adopt the best-performing tools across a wide spectrum of clinical and research applications without additional integration work or fragmented workflows.

“We are excited to collaborate with UMC Utrecht, Paul van Diest, and his team,” said Eric Walk, MD, Chief Medical Officer of PathAI. “UMC Utrecht has long been a global pioneer in digital pathology, and their leadership makes them an ideal partner as we advance the use of AI in pathology. We look forward to supporting their efforts to evaluate and deploy a diverse range of algorithms on AISight Dx.”

“AISight Dx gives our researchers easy access to a wide portfolio of AI algorithms through a single platform,” said Prof. Paul van Diest, Head of the Department of Pathology at UMC Utrecht. “Being able to test and compare multiple algorithms without complex integrations helps us focus on what matters: Understanding their performance and how they can bring us closer to routine, AI-supported pathology workflows.”

About UMC Utrecht

UMC Utrecht is an international university medical center with the core tasks of healthcare, research and education. With nearly 12,000 employees, UMC Utrecht, which includes the Wilhelmina Children's Hospital, is one of the largest public healthcare institutions in the Netherlands and the largest employer in the region. Our mission: together we strive to improve people's health and create the healthcare of tomorrow. Together we create more value, because every person matters. For more information, visit www.umcutrecht.nl/en .

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pathai.com .

1 AISight® Dx is CE-IVDR marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

Media Contact:

Company Contact

Liz Storti

Chief People Officer

elizabeth.storti@pathai.com