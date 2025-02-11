Digital Twin Consortium/Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Announce Public Event

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) and the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced a public event titled Evolving Digital Transformation: Engineering the Future Today. The event takes place on March 20, 2025, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel in Reston, VA. It will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and practitioners to explore innovative digital engineering applications of digital twins and augmented reality.

“This public event is packed with insight from interactive demos to thought-provoking keynote presentations and panel discussions on digital engineering, digital transformation, latest advances in Enterprise XR, the evolution of digital twins, and the impact of AI across industries,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in workshops highlighting how these transformative technologies shape the future of enterprise and engineering.”

Expert-led panels include:

AI in the Enterprise: Unlocking Opportunities & Overcoming Challenges

XR & Digital Twins - Current and Future Direction

Mastering Digital Transformation - Strategy Challenges and Success Metrics

Digital Transformation - Balancing Costs for Business Success

Reserve a spot at this public event for $99 and join us to discover new strategies, network with forward-thinking professionals, and stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Become a DTC member and join the global leaders in driving digital twin evolution and enabling technology.

Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit member organization. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. AREA is a program of Object Management Group®. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

Note to editors: See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment