Itron and Publiacqua Modernize Water Management in Italy with Itron’s Ultrasonic Water Meters

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with Publiacqua, the water provider for 1.3 million residents across Tuscany, Italy, to modernize its water distribution system. The utility will upgrade its mechanical meters with Itron’s Intelis® wSource water meters to reduce non-revenue water and enhance the customer experience. Itron’s latest generation of metrology will enable Publiacqua to reduce losses throughout its distribution system and better engage with customers amid an increasing focus on sustainability initiatives.

Each Itron Intelis wSource water meter is equipped with advanced leak detection technology, ensuring the data collected is reliable and accurate. As the utility transitions to Itron’s smart water meters, Publiacqua will take advantage of the following benefits:

Real-Time Data Collection: The Intelis wSource can collect meter reads remotely, driving informed decision making and enabling Publiacqua to quickly identify and address unusual water patterns.

The Intelis wSource can collect meter reads remotely, driving informed decision making and enabling Publiacqua to quickly identify and address unusual water patterns. Billing Accuracy: Publiacqua can access daily billing and custom billing functions, along with precise hourly consumption data logging.

Publiacqua can access daily billing and custom billing functions, along with precise hourly consumption data logging. Flow Distribution & Monitoring: Itron’s ultrasonic water meters enable precise monitoring of distribution flow as well as detection and quantification of backflow to help assess water quality and/or sanitary risk.

Itron’s ultrasonic water meters enable precise monitoring of distribution flow as well as detection and quantification of backflow to help assess water quality and/or sanitary risk. Customer Alerts & Communication: Alarms are generated when anomalies are detected, such as a broken pipe, customer leak, tamper attempt or freeze risk, dispatching timely alerts and demonstrating Publiacqua’s commitment to customer care.

“The deployment of smart meters, including Itron’s Intelis wSource smart water meters, marks a pivotal step forward in Publiacqua’s efforts to modernize our water network, advance sustainability, reduce water loss and deliver safe and reliable water to the residents of Tuscany. Included, the deployment is part of a project to digitize the distribution network, funded by PNRR M2C4-14.2,” said the PM of the project Eng. Dr. Cristiano Agostini and the Dr. Laura Taiti responsible for the Smart meter streaming at Publiacqua. “With real-time leak detection, enhanced accuracy and optimized water delivery, this technology empowers us to vastly reduce the amount of water lost through our distribution system. Beyond operational benefits, this investment reflects our ongoing commitment to better managing and conserving this precious resource while deepening engagement with the 1.3 million customers we serve in the Tuscany region."

“As a popular tourist destination, one unique feature of Tuscany is the centralized drinking fountains. With a region so dedicated to providing safe, sanitary and reliable water to both its residents and visitors, the transition from mechanical meters to Itron’s smart water meters across Publiacqua’s service territory ensures water is efficiently managed throughout the network, including to residential homes and public drinking fountains, helping to preserve the region’s historic charm,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “Our meters enable the utility to reduce water loss, improve customer engagement and achieve sustainability goals.”

Itron’s Intelis wSource water meter delivers innovative features to transform water network operations. Designed to enhance visibility across the network, reduce water loss and ensure precise customer billing, it sets a new benchmark for metering performance. As the only water meter on the market MID-certified for R1000 accuracy, it excels in measuring low-flow water usage and detects household leaks with unmatched precision, enabling utilities to optimize resource management and increase customer satisfaction.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo and Intelis are registered trademarks of Itron in the United States. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

