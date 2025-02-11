Red8 Named to CRN’s 2025 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Red8 on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025. This is Red8’s third consecutive year on CRN MSP 500 list.

“We are thrilled that Red8 has been named to the CRN MSP 500 list again,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “The credit goes to our talented team that consistently delivers exceptional support and guidance that helps clients overcome challenges with complex IT environments. With Red8 as a partner, businesses are able to quickly and efficiently achieve success while focusing on their top priorities.”

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their clients. The Elite 150 recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise clients.

“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Investments, Corp, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations - delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

