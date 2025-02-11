Alstom S.A: Alstom and Deutsche Bahn sign long-term framework contract for the modernisation and digitalisation of the German rail network

Framework contract worth over 600 million Euros

Multiple call-offs between 2025-2028 and implementation period until 2032

Integration of digital interlocking as well as train control and safety technology





11. February 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a long-term framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn for the digitalisation of the rail network in Germany. This framework agreement has a fixed scope of at least 1890 interlocking units and a contract value of over 600 million euros. There will be several calls between 2025 and 2028, with the first call-off in the first quarter of 2025. The implementation period for individual projects carried out by Alstom will end in 2032.

“Deutsche Bahn is taking a big step in digitalising the German rail network. We are proud that they are relying on Alstom's digital interlocking as well as train control and safety technology," said Tim Dawidowsky, President of the Central and Northern Europe region at Alstom. "A long-term framework agreement with a fixed scope is the basis for maximum success in implementing the Digital Rail Germany initiative. Alstom will make an important contribution to this success.”

The framework agreement introduces a long duration and a clearly defined scope of at least 1890 interlocking units, providing Deutsche Bahn and Alstom an unprecedented level of planning and execution security. Alstom's services includes the provision and integration of digital interlocking technology as well as control and safety technology in the international ETCS1 standard. The interlocking units include, for example, switch drives, signals, and track barriers.

Worldwide expertise in signalling technology

With the framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn, Alstom is further expanding its expertise in the implementation of digital signal technology on main and secondary lines. Worldwide, Alstom has implemented over 135 ETCS projects and equipped 23,000 km of track with train control and safety technology. In addition, Alstom has installed more than 3,000 interlockings in over 35 countries. Alstom's digital interlockings can be seamlessly integrated into the most diverse and complex infrastructures.

ALSTOM™ is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.









About Alstom









Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.











Contacts





Press:



HQ

Stephane SAVIGNARD – Tel.: +33 (0) 1 57 06 97 20

stephane.savignard@alstomgroup.com



Germany

Andreas FLÓREZ – Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 27 632

andreas.florez@alstomgroup.com









Jörn BISCHOFF – Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 50 348

joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com













Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tél.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com































1 European Train Control System

Attachment