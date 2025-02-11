H.H.C. Group Releases 2024 Client Survey Results, Projects Key Healthcare Cost Trends for 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, proudly announces the results of its annual client satisfaction survey. The results highlight H.H.C.’s continued success as a trusted partner for payors navigating in- and out-of-network medical claims and workers’ compensation bills, especially high-cost line-item charges.

Key highlights from the survey include:

Exceptional Performance: 100% consensus among respondents that H.H.C. provides a competitive edge.

100% consensus among respondents that H.H.C. provides a competitive edge. Essential Support: Nearly half described H.H.C.'s services as vital to their operations.

Nearly half described H.H.C.'s services as vital to their operations. High Ratings: Clients rated overall performance, ease of doing business, and responsiveness an average of 9 out of 10.

Clients rated overall performance, ease of doing business, and responsiveness an average of 9 out of 10. Standout Feedback: Clients praised the team’s helpfulness, responsiveness, and fast turnaround times.

“These survey results validate H.H.C. Group’s relentless commitment to delivering tailored solutions that maximize savings, helping our clients navigate escalating medical costs and increasingly complex claims while maintaining quality and compliance,” says Bruce D. Roffé, P.D., M.S., H.I.A., President and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “In 2025, we remain dedicated to helping payors tackle high-dollar claims, infusion costs and other emerging challenges.”

Industry trends indicate that healthcare costs will continue to rise, with high-dollar claims and infusion-related treatments among the greatest challenges for payors. H.H.C.’s comprehensive services help clients address costs and generate savings.

“With YTD average savings exceeding 29% below PPO discounted rates on large in-network claims, H.H.C. ensures clients benefit from unparalleled cost containment,” adds Roffe. “Our attorney-led negotiating team, advanced analytics and URAC-accredited solutions handle in-and-out of network claims of all sizes while delivering measurable financial outcomes. This proactive, proven approach and fast turnaround times help existing and prospective clients realize savings in 2025 that they never thought possible!”

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

https://www.hhcgroup.com/

