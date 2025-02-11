AVE NAMED 2025 KINGSLEY EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, the residential real estate brand of Korman Communities, today announces that it was named No. 1 nationwide in renter satisfaction for the third consecutive year. The KingsleySurveys Elite 5 ranks the top five property management companies based solely on renter survey scores.

There are three tiers of property management companies, and they are grouped according to the number of units in their portfolio. This prestigious distinction signifies AVE's mission to deliver elevated apartment living through high-touch service, quality apartments and amenities, and a strong sense of community.

“We are honored to receive the Kingsley Excellence Award for the third year in a row,” said President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities Lea Anne Welsh. “This accolade is especially meaningful to our team as the rankings are completely based on resident feedback. We take great pride in our hospitality- and community-driven approach to apartment living, which includes friendly service coupled with unparalleled amenities and lifestyle programming.”

To qualify for a Kingsley Excellence Award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley IndexTM, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, representing more than 7 million prospects and residents surveyed annually.

“I want to wish AVE a well-deserved congratulations on earning this prestigious recognition,” said Grace Hill CEO Kendall Pretzer. “Winning a Kingsley Excellence Award highlights your commitment to delivering exceptional service and exceeding industry standards. This achievement is a testament to your dedication to creating outstanding experiences for residents and customers.”

Three AVE communities – AVE Florham Park, The Franklin Residences, AVE Las Colinas – were also recognized among the Top 100 individual apartment communities in the country for their outstanding performance in resident satisfaction. This esteemed recognition highlights how AVE exceeds industry standards by providing an exceptional living experience for its residents.

About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and entertainment amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction in 2023, 2024, and 2025, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTER®. www.aveliving.com.

Coming soon: AVE Navy Yard (Philadelphia, PA: Summer 2025)

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

Methodology for Kingsley Excellence Awards

All Grace Hill KingsleySurveys clients can be eligible for the award and are not solicited to participate. To earn the award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index, which is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.