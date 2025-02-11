Atlanta Dream and Gray Media Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2025

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Dream and Gray Media have renewed their partnership for the 2025 WNBA season, ensuring that fans across the region can experience Dream games from their homes. The 2025 Dream season will tip off on the road against the Washington Mystics on May 16.

“Gray has been a fantastic partner in helping us increase visibility and support in the market by providing fans direct access to see our games,” said Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “Demand for the Dream is at an all-time high, as evidenced by the full-season 20 game sell out last season, and broadcast numbers increasing 10x from previous seasons. Having a partner who is committed to delivering consistent content to our fans across the Southeast region has been a catalyst for our continued growth and we are so excited about the 2025 season on Gray networks.”

Through the Gray partnership, all Dream non-national exclusive games will be available across the Atlanta market on Peachtree TV’s free over-the-air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-tv systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and DISH Network. Peachtree TV is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live. In addition, Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

“The Dream broadcasts on Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network were a huge hit with basketball fans across the state,” Vice President and General Manager of WANF/WPCH Erik Schrader said. “Fans got unprecedented access to the fastest growing professional sport in America, and we look forward to many more fantastic games this season.”

Based in Atlanta, Gray Media has made heavy sports investments in its home city, developing broadcast partnerships with the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Hawks (NBA), College Park Skyhawks (G-League), Gwinnett Stripers (MiLB), Score Atlanta (high school football), the Atlanta Vibe (Pro Volleyball), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), Atlanta Hustle (Ultimate Disc League), Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Georgia Swarm (Lacrosse). Peachtree TV also provides additional sports content through its partnership with CW Sports, featuring LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. Nationally, Gray has broadcast partnerships with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks.

About Atlanta Dream:

Established in Atlanta in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Dream games are telecast locally on Peachtree TV and simulcast on Peachtree Sports Network across the state of Georgia. Since 2009, Dream teams have produced 11 WNBA All-Stars, achieved 3 first-place regular-season finishes, earned ten playoff bids and made 3 WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formerly known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

