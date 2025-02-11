Underactive Bladder (UAB)- Epidemiology Forecast Report 2020-2034: Increasing Diagnosed Prevalent Cases with Focus on United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underactive Bladder (UAB)- Epidemiology Forecast-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent epidemiological forecast highlights a significant increase in diagnosed prevalent cases of Underactive Bladder (UAB) across the seven major markets (7MM), projected to rise from approximately 1.79 million in 2023 to higher numbers by 2034. The United States leads the prevalence, with 36% of the total cases, while the EU4 and the UK together accounted for nearly 915 thousand cases in 2023.



Gender-Specific and Classification-Specific Insights



The data indicates a higher susceptibility in males compared to females, mainly due to prostate-related conditions. An intricate breakdown based on the subtypes of UAB reveals Detrusor Underactivity as the most prevalent subtype across the analyzed regions.



Diagnostic Challenges and Future Perspective



Despite the growing prevalence, diagnosing UAB remains a challenge due to its overlapping symptoms with other conditions such as Bladder Outlet Obstruction (BOO) and Overactive Bladder (OAB). This has led to widespread misdiagnosis or underdiagnoses, necessitating enhanced awareness and more precise diagnostic criteria.



Epidemiology Forecast Approach



The forecast is grounded in a meticulous analysis of current and historical epidemiological data, ranging from patient segmentation to expert insights. Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) underline the need for increased awareness and improved diagnostic practices to address the anticipated rise in UAB prevalence.



Geographical Disease Burden Distribution



Analyzing various geographies, the report found the United States to have the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of UAB in 2023. In contrast, Japan accounted for approximately 13% of the total cases in 7MM, with Germany reported to have the highest number of cases in EU4 and the UK.



This comprehensive epidemiological forecast underscores the growing need for healthcare systems worldwide to prepare for an increasing UAB patient population. The insights call for improving diagnostic modalities, raising awareness among healthcare providers, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.



