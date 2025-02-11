Blank Rome Adds Finance Pros James M. Cretella and Ikhwan A. Rafeek as Partners in New York

New York, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that James “Jim” M. Cretella and Ikhwan A. Rafeek have joined the firm’s leading Finance, Restructuring & Bankruptcy group in New York. Jim and Ikhwan represent institutional and specialty lenders, banks, and commercial finance and factoring companies in a variety of asset-based lending (“ABL”), specialty finance, and corporate transactions. They join Blank Rome from Otterbourg P.C. where Jim served as chair of the firm’s banking and finance department.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim and Ikhwan to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Jim and Ikhwan bring extensive experience advising lenders of various sizes, providing them with unique insights throughout every stage of a transaction. They also effectively guide clients on structuring deals and manage expectations as they move from smaller to larger transactions. Their long-standing relationships with numerous clients and their ability to provide counsel regardless of market position make them outstanding advisers. Their experience will bolster our Finance, Restructuring & Bankruptcy team and bring significant value to our clients.”

Jim and Ikhwan represent clients of every size in a variety of areas. For middle- and upper-middle-market clients, the attorneys handle a variety of transactions including, traditional ABL deals, larger factoring deals, channel (inventory) finance deals, supply chain finance deals, as well as other trade finance transactions such as off-balance sheet receivable purchase facilities. For smaller, private lending clients they act as outside in-house counsel, documenting all front-end transactions (e.g., smaller factoring, ABL, and recurring revenue deals) and providing counsel on other legal issues. In addition, they represent smaller lenders as a borrower in negotiating their credit facilities and as buyer/seller in various portfolio acquisitions and sales. They also represent clients in pre-bankruptcy workouts and restructurings.

Jim and Ikhwan have additional experience counseling clients on the financing of various portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, working closely with private equity groups and their counsel in representing the arrangers that provide the financing for such acquisitions.

The attorneys have worked on financing transactions covering a wide range of industries, including staffing, technology, FinTech, healthcare, real estate, government contracting, transportation, and energy, among others.

“We are excited to have Jim and Ikhwan join our team,” said Heather Sonnenberg, partner and co-chair of the firm’s Finance, Restructuring & Bankruptcy group. “They bring a wealth of experience to the firm in representing banks, private lenders, commercial finance companies, and factors in the negotiation and documentation of secured finance transactions. We foresee growth in the ABL market in 2025, driven by demand for alternative financing and capital needs of the middle-market. Jim and Ikhwan are well-equipped to assist clients in navigating economic changes and we look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues to support our clients’ efforts in these areas.”

“I am thrilled to join Blank Rome,” said Jim. “The firm’s extensive platform and national presence will enable us to provide unparalleled support in the finance space and across additional areas of law of importance to our clients, including corporate, employment, tax, and litigation. With the exceptional resources at Blank Rome, and the firm’s strong market positions in New York, Texas, Illinois, Florida, and California, and other key markets, we are dedicated to delivering superior service and achieving outstanding results for our clients.”

“Blank Rome has an optimal combination of practices, industry teams, and resources to support the growth of my practice both locally and nationally,” said Ikhwan. “The secured and asset-based lending markets are rapidly evolving—from market growth to more stringent lending practices, to a greater focus on risk management, and the introduction of new technologies to support asset evaluations. Jim and I are well positioned to help clients navigate these changes from Blank Rome. I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at the firm’s New York office and leverage these resources to better serve our clients on a national level.”

Jim and Ikhwan are both active members of the Secured Finance Network and Jim is active in the International Factoring Association. Jim earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from Villanova University. Ikhwan earned his J.D., cum laude, from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.A. from City University of New York – Baruch College.

About Blank Rome

